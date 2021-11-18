Now enjoy view of Kali Reserve from a boat, safari to begin at Supa backwaters in Joida

Amit S Upadhye By

Express News Service

HUBBALLI: The Kali Tiger Reserve of Dandeli will soon introduce boat safari for the tourists in the backwaters of Supa dam in Joida taluk. The backwaters of Kali River near Nagoda village now has a boating point where tourists are taken for 60 minutes of boat ride.

The trial runs for the same have begun at the backwaters and the response from the early riders is positive. The Kumbarwada wildlife division of Kali Reserve which will be managing the boat safari plans to appoint trained guards to give details about the tiger reserve.

A forest official said that each tourist will be charged Rs 500 per ride. "During the safari one can watch wild animals if lucky. The sightings of birds are good while taking rounds in the boat. The tourists will be provided life jackets while on board. The Saalumarada Thimmakka Park in Joida town will be the pick up point for the tourists who will be taken to backwaters in jeeps of the forest department. The visitors will be dropped back to Joida after the boat ride," explained an official.

This is the second such tourist attraction opening at Kali Tiger Reserve in recent times. Few weeks ago the jeep jungle safari was launched at Castle Rock division of the reserve.

The tourism operators have welcomed the new attraction. "Many times the guests at homestays and resorts look for short visits. Boating in Nagod will be most helpful for such visitors. The boat rides will also attract the local tourists who come here for day outings. There are many nature enthusiasts who could do bid photography in these areas," said a homestay owner from Joida.

"Kali tiger reserve is blessed with several tourism potential points. There are several trekking routes in the reserve and the forest department must make use of them. There are a number of enthusiasts who are waiting to walk on these trails with trained guards. But after the pandemic many of these routes are closed," he added.