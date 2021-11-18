STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Youngest Jarkiholi sibling -- Lakhan -- to contest as independent for Belagavi local body poll

According to sources, the Jarkiholis decided to field Lakhan only after the BJP leadership indicated that it may field only one candidate and Lakhan may not get a chance.

Published: 18th November 2021 03:41 AM

Lakhan Jarkiholi

By Naushad Bijapur
Express News Service

BELAGAVI: It is almost certain that the contest in the forthcoming election to the dual-member Belagavi local bodies constituency will be a triangular fight between the BJP, the Congress and Independent candidate Lakhan Jarkiholi.

As soon as the state Congress leadership unofficially announced Chennaraj Hattiholi, brother of MLA Laxmi Hebbalkar as its only candidate in the fray on Wednesday, the Jarkiholi brothers — Ramesh and Balachandra — decided to field their youngest sibling Lakhan as an Independent.

According to sources, the Jarkiholis decided to field Lakhan only after the BJP leadership indicated that it may field only one candidate and Lakhan may not get a chance. Lakhan will file his nomination on November 23. Sources said that Ramesh, Balachandra and Lakhan held meetings with their supporters on Tuesday and Wednesday to prepare ground for Lakhan.

If the sources close to the Jarkiholis are to be believed, they are focusing on getting a major chunk of the Congress votes by fielding Lakhan. “They are already holding discussions with members of various local bodies to rally behind Lakhan. Several top BJP and Congress leaders also are supporting the brothers,’’ sources added. In Belagavi, Satish Jariholi on Wednesday said that the possible entry of Lakhan as an Independent will lead to splitting of votes for both the Congress and the BJP. It is still unclear if Lakhan will contest on a BJP ticket or as an Independent, he said.

Satish was busy holding party meetings on Wednesday while his brothers Balachandra, Ramesh and Lakhan huddled up in Gokak. According to Satish, the Congress candidate will be able to get more than 3,000 votes needed to win one seat from Belagavi local bodies constituency. “The state party leaders have already held two rounds of meetings on the selection of party candidate. Within the next two days, the candidate will be announced officially,’’ he added. 
 

Lakhan Jarkiholi Belagavi  local body poll
