Advisory issued for Karnataka farmers due to heavy rains

Amidst heavy rain, thousands of farmers across Karnataka have complained of crop damage.

Published: 19th November 2021 05:35 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th November 2021 05:35 AM   |  A+A-

By Donna Eva
Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Agro-Meteorology department of the University of Agricultural Sciences has released an advisory for farmers, specifying instructions to prevent further damage to major crops due to be harvested this month. 

Amidst heavy rain, thousands of farmers across Karnataka have complained of crop damage. Accordingly, the advisory suggests that the farmers postpone harvesting crops such as finger millet, paddy, maize, groundnut and pigeon pea. Dr Thimmegowda MN, head of the Agro-Meteorology department, said, “There have been reports of finger millet and paddy crops lodging (bending over), while groundnut and maize crops have started sprouting when they come in contact with the ground and water.” 

“Also, it’s not possible for farmers to store crops properly, because they will start sprouting due to the weather,” he further mentioned. The advisory also reported that the pigeon pea crop had began wilting severely. Meanwhile, Dr Thimmegowda said they were receiving around 20 calls a day from farmers seeking advice for their crops. “As of now, 10% of the crops have already over-matured, but hopefully, we can save the remaining 90%. Otherwise, farmers might face a loss of 70-80% of the yield due to the rain,” he said.

“Harvest could perhaps be delayed for 10-15 days... farmers will definitely face a loss. But for now, we’ve asked them to tie up fallen plants if they have lodged,” he said, adding, “We’ve also advised them to claim insurance for crop loss.”

Other crops, like arecanut, might also face difficulties. However, the advisory was given to crops most at risk due to harvest. Finger millet, paddy, maize, groundnut and pigeon pea are crops that are usually harvested around November.

