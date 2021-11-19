STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Karnataka

Biomarkers can now predict survival in brain tumour cases 

Such a blood-based testing methodology could help clinicians better understand disease progression and choose a more effective treatment regimen.  

Published: 19th November 2021 05:44 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th November 2021 05:44 AM   |  A+A-

Brain tumour, Headache

For representational purposes

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Researchers at the Indian Institute of Science (IISc) along with collaborators, have identified potential blood-based biomarkers to predict disease progression and survival times in those with late-stage brain tumour.

A team of researchers from the Centre for BioSystems Science and Engineering (BSSE) at IISc, the Mazumdar Shaw Centre for Translational Research and Mazumdar Shaw Medical Foundation, collected blood and tumour samples from patients with grade three and grade four glioma tumours that occur in the brain, and compared the number of specific immune cells called monocytes and neutrophils in these samples. They identified surface proteins in immune cells in blood, whose levels were closely linked to tumour progression. The study, published in OncoImmunology, tried to find that late-stage gliomas are associated with poor prognosis — the tumour is harder to treat and the patient is likely to have a low chance of survival.

“Our pilot study suggests that we can potentially use two blood-based biomarkers present on immune cells to identify patients who might not perform well with particular treatment strategies,” says Siddharth Jhunjhunwala, Assistant Professor with BSSE, and senior author of the study. Such a blood-based testing methodology could help clinicians better understand disease progression and choose a more effective treatment regimen.  

While conventional cancer treatment like chemotherapy is often ineffective in treating these tumours, it has prompted a shift to newer techniques like immunotherapy, involving the provocation of the immune system to attack tumour cells. 

Another researcher and primary author of the study Jayashree V Raghavan, PhD student at BSSE, said that as these are biosamples, they need to be preserved and processed well, without loss of cell viability.  “We had to split up methodology between two institutes — here and at the lab at Mazumdar Shaw Foundation. They would do the processing and fixation to retain the viability of the cells, and then we would carry out characterisation and immunostaining here.”  

In addition to this, the team looked for differences in the composition of surface proteins. IISc stated that the researchers found a certain type of monocytes — M2 monocytes — were present in larger numbers in samples from grade four tumours. Previous studies have shown that high numbers of M2 monocytes are associated with a suppression of immune responses, and this finding could, therefore, help develop new treatment strategies. Jhunjhunwala cautioned, that further testing and validation on a larger scale is necessary before this can be taken from the lab to the clinic. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
brain tumour Biomarker IISc
India Matters
Representational Image. (File Photo)
80 per cent Indian employees run out of salary before month ends: Survey
Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra at Matgajendra Nath Shiv Mandir in Madhya Pradesh's Chitrakoot. (File photo| PTI)
Hindutva-Hinduism debate splits Congress leadership
The agency had launched a massive operation on November 14, Children's Day, with the registration of 23 separate FIRs against 83 accused which continued till next day. (Express Illustrations)
India reported over 24 lakh online child abuse cases in 2017-20; 80 per cent girls below 14: Interpol
Representational image (File photo | EPS)
Enrolment in government schools high during COVID times, big jump in private tuition takers

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp