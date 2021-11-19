STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Karnataka government mulls Covid booster shot for frontline workers

On the issue of achieving herd immunity, Health and Medical Education Minister Dr K Sudhakar said that for the past five months, the state has seen 0.03 per cent positivity rate.

By G Subhash Chandra
Express News Service

DAVANGERE: In view of breakthrough infections, fatalities and waning antibodies among those who are fully vaccinated against Covid-19, the state government plans to give booster dose at least to frontline workers.

In an interview with TNIE, Health and Medical Education Minister Dr K Sudhakar said the government is planning to give a third vaccine dose to frontline health workers, and a discussion on this is being held with ICMR and clinical experts.

The government will take a decision based on their suggestion, he said.

“A letter was sent to ICMR and I am also discussing with them and clinical experts whether we should consider booster doses to at least frontline warriors and clinical personnel. Those who have completed six to eight months after the second dose will be considered for the booster dose,” he said.

On the issue of achieving herd immunity, he said that for the past five months, the state has seen 0.03 per cent positivity rate.

“There is some kind of resistance to the Covid virus in the state. This can be attributed to aggressive vaccination and seroprevalence,” he said.

“The Covid virus spreads through mutations and we are trying to find out whether the new virus mutations are resistant to vaccines available with us.” 

The government is trying to convince people to take two doses of vaccine as it is the only safe way to overcome Covid-19.  

