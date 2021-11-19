STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Karnataka

Karnataka rains: Three dead in wall collapse incidents in Chitradurga

Dead identified as T Kampleshappa (46) and his wife Thippamma (38), of Nayakanahatti and Triveni (25) of Byadarahalli.

Published: 19th November 2021 10:34 PM  |   Last Updated: 20th November 2021 10:08 AM   |  A+A-

death, murder, suicide, die, dead

Image used for representational purpose only.

By Express News Service

CHITRADURGA: Rain fury killed Three persons, including a couple in two separate incidents in the district as walls of the houses collapsed on Friday. Dead identified as T Kampleshappa (46) and his wife Thippamma (38), of Nayakanahatti and Triveni (25) of Byadarahalli.

The couple died on spot when one of the wall of their house collapsed at Ambedkar colony of Nayakanahatt. They were fast asleep when the incident occured. Their son Arun Kumar survived and is getting treatment at the district hospital.

In another incident, the wall of the house belonging to Krishnamurthy collapsed and his wife Triveni died.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Wall Collapse Chitradurga Karnataka rains
India Matters
Jharkhand engineering graduate Vishal Prasad Gupta (Photo| Special Arrangement)
Jharkhand engineer uses algae in water to extract bio-fuel and it is cheaper than petrol
Image for representational purpose only
Gujarat: Woman Covid patient returns home after 202 days of hospitalisation
FILE | Farmers take out a tractor march as part of a protest against the new farm laws. (Photo | PTI)
Proposed tractor march to Parliament not withdrawn yet: Frmer leaders
Rescue teams shifting people to relief camps from Janardhan Reddy colony in Nellore city limits. (Photo| EPS)
Andhra Pradesh rains: Four more deaths reported, toll rises to 23

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

edexworks
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp