Karnataka rains: Three dead in wall collapse incidents in Chitradurga

By Express News Service

CHITRADURGA: Rain fury killed Three persons, including a couple in two separate incidents in the district as walls of the houses collapsed on Friday. Dead identified as T Kampleshappa (46) and his wife Thippamma (38), of Nayakanahatti and Triveni (25) of Byadarahalli.

The couple died on spot when one of the wall of their house collapsed at Ambedkar colony of Nayakanahatt. They were fast asleep when the incident occured. Their son Arun Kumar survived and is getting treatment at the district hospital.

In another incident, the wall of the house belonging to Krishnamurthy collapsed and his wife Triveni died.