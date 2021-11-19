STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Karnataka

Malgudi Museum artist cries foul over unpaid dues

Devaraj said, “The first four bills were settled without any problem. But the final bill was not paid even after a satisfactory work completion certificate was issued.”

Published: 19th November 2021 05:48 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th November 2021 05:48 AM   |  A+A-

Rs 2000, cash,money

Image used for representational purpose only.

By Express News Service

MYSURU: The Arasalu railway station, which has been recreated into Malgudi museum in Shivamogga district, has run into controversy, as famed art director John Devaraj has alleged non-settlement of payment by the Railway authorities as per the agreement.

Addressing a press meet here on Thursday, Devaraj, the art director of the teleserial ‘Malgudi Days’, said that the South Western Railway (SWR) had not settled the final bill and claims related to renovation and restoration of the Arasalu station building which was converted to a museum.

Devaraj said, “The first four bills were settled without any problem. But the final bill was not paid even after a satisfactory work completion certificate was issued.” He further said based on the general conditions of the contract (GCC), he made formal representation to the SWR’s general manager claiming a total due of Rs 12.89 lakh in October 2020.

“In November 2020, the funds invested in the project of about Rs 3.94 lakh was released while a net balance of Rs 8.94 lakh, in addition to compounded interest from December 2020, has to be paid to me,” he said. He warned of sitting on a dharna as a mark of protest  on November 19.

Meanwhile, SWR (Mysuru division) Divisional Railway Manager Rahul Agarwal said that as per the GCC, Devaraj participated in a conciliation meeting with DGM to discuss his dispute, but, however, 
he did not agree for arbitration.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Malgudi Museum Shivamogga
India Matters
Representational Image. (File Photo)
80 per cent Indian employees run out of salary before month ends: Survey
Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra at Matgajendra Nath Shiv Mandir in Madhya Pradesh's Chitrakoot. (File photo| PTI)
Hindutva-Hinduism debate splits Congress leadership
The agency had launched a massive operation on November 14, Children's Day, with the registration of 23 separate FIRs against 83 accused which continued till next day. (Express Illustrations)
India reported over 24 lakh online child abuse cases in 2017-20; 80 per cent girls below 14: Interpol
Representational image (File photo | EPS)
Enrolment in government schools high during COVID times, big jump in private tuition takers

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp