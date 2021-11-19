Malgudi Museum artist cries foul over unpaid dues

By Express News Service

MYSURU: The Arasalu railway station, which has been recreated into Malgudi museum in Shivamogga district, has run into controversy, as famed art director John Devaraj has alleged non-settlement of payment by the Railway authorities as per the agreement.

Addressing a press meet here on Thursday, Devaraj, the art director of the teleserial ‘Malgudi Days’, said that the South Western Railway (SWR) had not settled the final bill and claims related to renovation and restoration of the Arasalu station building which was converted to a museum.

Devaraj said, “The first four bills were settled without any problem. But the final bill was not paid even after a satisfactory work completion certificate was issued.” He further said based on the general conditions of the contract (GCC), he made formal representation to the SWR’s general manager claiming a total due of Rs 12.89 lakh in October 2020.

“In November 2020, the funds invested in the project of about Rs 3.94 lakh was released while a net balance of Rs 8.94 lakh, in addition to compounded interest from December 2020, has to be paid to me,” he said. He warned of sitting on a dharna as a mark of protest on November 19.

Meanwhile, SWR (Mysuru division) Divisional Railway Manager Rahul Agarwal said that as per the GCC, Devaraj participated in a conciliation meeting with DGM to discuss his dispute, but, however,

he did not agree for arbitration.