At Jan Swaraj Yatra, BSY reiterates his solo Karnataka tour plan

By Express News Service

HUBBALLI: In what seems to be like a snub to the BJP state leadership, senior party leader and former chief minister BS Yediyurappa on Friday reiterated that he would once again tour the state after the MLC polls on December 10 to strengthen the party ahead of the 2023 Assembly polls.

Making this announcement while addressing a rally as part of the BJP’s Jan Swaraj Yatra in Hubballi, the 78-year-old said that he would visit one district every week and hold meetings with party workers to further strengthen party base. “Efforts would be made to win over all communities and those people who are yet to come to the party’s fold,” he added. Reiterating that strengthening the party was vital to win more than 140 seats in the 2023 Assembly polls, Yediyurappa asked party workers to be in the midst of the public and respond to their problems. “Also, grievances of SCs and STs should be addressed to win their confidence,” he added. In the ensuing MLC polls, BJP was contesting in 20 of the 25 seats and will win in 18, he said, adding that the Congress was facing existential crisis.

Transport Minister B Sriramulu called Congress leader Rahul Gandhi a part-time politician, and said, “No one will have any idea on his whereabouts after elections. While we practice development politics, Congress follows scam politics,” he quipped.