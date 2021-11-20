Congress demands compensation for dead farmers’ kin

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: It was a “we told you so” moment for the Congress on Friday, when Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced a repeal of the farm laws. A jubilant Congress, which had led protests and opposed the laws in the assembly, claimed credit for the change in policy.

Opposition leader Siddaramaiah tweeted, “@Narendramodi & @BJP4India has withdrawn anti-farmer laws -- a result of relentless opposition by farmers & @INCIndia. My sincere thanks to all the farmers, Congress leaders & concerned citizens of our country.’’

In another tweet he said, “Now that @BJP4India has finally realised their mistake & withdrawn anti-farmer laws. It is time to give justice to the farmers who were martyred during the struggle. I urge @PMOIndia to announce Rs 25 lakh to the deceased farmers. Farmers have finally got their independence!! This is the outcome of democracy!! No matter how strong a dictator is, he will have to finally bow down to people in democracy. Freedom for Farmers!! #Jai Kissan.’’

KPCC president D K Shivakumar tweeted, “From day one Congress has been protesting against the ‘Dark’ farm laws. In this context the words spoken by Rahul Gandhi who said, ‘Mark my words, the government will have to take back the anti-farm laws’ have come true. This is a victory for the farmers...”

“....This is also a victory of Gandhiji’s ideals of Satyagraha and Non-Violence, which have always been the guiding light for the Congress party. Given the delay in the repeal which led to loss of precious lives, the government must acknowledge that 700+ farmers who died in this long struggle were martyrs. It must also ensure compensation and government jobs for their family members,’’ he tweeted.

JDS leader and former CM HD Kumaraswamy tweeted, “PM Modi’s announcement of withdrawal of 3 agricultural laws which had caused the farmers to agitate, is welcome. Polls to five states is due. Let the decision of the Centre be an honest one. Let it not just be a High drama that is being played out for votes alone. The PM should have apologised for the excesses against farmers.”