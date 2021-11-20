Farm laws' revocation not aimed at Assembly polls: BJP

By Express News Service

BENGALURU, HUBBALLI: Chief Minister Basavarj Bommai and former chief minister BS Yediyurappa on Friday hailed Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s decision to repeal the three farms laws saying the move had nothing to do with Assembly elections due in five states.

Speaking to the media in Bengaluru on Friday, Bommai said the PM’s announcement shows that the Union Government is responsive to the farmers’ demands. Slamming Congress for taking trying to take credit for the Centre’s decision to repeal the farm laws, Bommai said the decision has nothing to do with the upcoming elections in five states. He said the farm laws were part of the Centre’s intent to bring reforms in the agriculture sector and agri-marketing in accordance with the World Trade Organisation agreement signed during the UPA government.

“It was the UPA which prepared the draft of the farm laws. The draft was revised by incorporating suggestions from state governments. The laws had provisions for farmers to sell produce directly to buyers. Farmers, largely in Punjab and Haryana, were agitating for continuation of regulated market system,” Bommai told the media. He said the decision has no connection with elections in five states and the BJP had won by-elections even in the midst of protests. “The PM felt that some more discussions were necessary and the government felt that withdrawing the laws will build confidence among people,” he said.

Historic decision: BSY

In Hubballi, Yediyurappa said that the PM’s has made the announcement without making it a prestige issue. Calling the move historic, the BJP leader said, “We did what the farmers wanted. Farmers felt that there were some shortcomings in the new laws. The Modi government did try to address them to a large extent,” he added.

He claimed that the move has no link with the upcoming elections in five sates. “BJP is a formidable force in UP. The party has almost won the poll there... the elections are a mere formality,” he added. “No question of victory or defeat of the government arises with regard to the decision to repeal the laws,” he added.