Karnataka government looks to set up land banks in all districts

According to officials, more land means more investors investing in Karnataka, thus creating more employment opportunities.

Published: 20th November 2021 05:59 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th November 2021 08:44 AM   |  A+A-

Karnataka mines minister Murugesh Nirani

Karnataka minister Murugesh Nirani (File photo| PTI)

By Ashwini M Sripad
Express News Service

BENGALURU: Gearing up to host the next edition of the Global Investors' Meet (GIM) in 2022, the State Government has decided to set up land banks in every district and is also looking for land to develop industrial parks.

The Karnataka Industrial Areas Development Board (KIADB) has started identifying land to be developed where investors can set up industries in future. According to officials, more land means more investors investing in Karnataka, thus creating more employment opportunities.  

"Several investors and firms are expected to participate in the GIM 2022. When they come, it is imperative to have readily available land in every district. We should be in a position to provide them the required land in every district. Medium and Large Scale Industries Minister Murugesh Nirani is keen on providing land to more investors to generate jobs," an official from the Department of Industries and Commerce told TNIE.

Officials point out that presently, the government is in possession of 5,000 acres of developed land suitable to set up industries. "But for the GIM, we need at least 30,000 acres ready by late next year when investors arrive for the meet. The Joint Directors of the Industries Department, along with land surveyors and district Deputy Commissioners, are identifying suitable land. The KIADB will convert the land for industry use," they explained. 

At present, there are 188 industrial areas, spread across 72,000 acres, across the state. Apart from this, 800 acres each will be acquired in Dobbspet, Vemgal, Gowribidanur and Magadi, 1,600 acres at Harohalli, 1,700 acres at Devanahalli and 600 acres in Kolar for developing new industrial areas. 

In association with the Union Government, 6,000 acres will be acquired in Dharwad and 3,300 acres at Yadgir district to establish an industrial corridor, the officials noted.The State Government is also planning to set up one industrial park in every district with focus on different sectors. 

Under this, a pharma park in Yadgiri, textile and jewellery parks in Kalaburgi, IT park in Hubbali-Dharwad, an industrial corridor in Tumakuru and Dharwad districts are envisaged. Industrial townships on 500 acres each along the Bengaluru-Mumbai and Bengaluru-Chennai corridors have already been approved.

Focus on all sectors

The State Government is also planning to set up one industrial park in every district with focus on different sectors. Under this, a pharma park in Yadgiri, textile and jewellery parks in Kalaburgi, IT park in Hubbali-Dharwad, an industrial corridor in Tumakuru and Dharwad districts are envisaged

