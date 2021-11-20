Karnataka releases 30 tmcft more to TN from Cauvery for Oct-Nov period

K Shiva Kumar By

Express News Service

MYSURU: With rain continuously lashing the region for over a week now, and all reservoirs and tanks brimming, Karnataka has released 30 tmcft of excess water Tamil Nadu so far. The state is required to release 43 tmcft in October-November as per the final award of the Cauvery River Authority, but has released 73 tmcft of water till November 18. Also, about 35,000 cusecs of runoff water is flowing daily from the Krishnaraja Sagar, Kabini, Arakavathy and Shimsha dams as the rains are yet to recede.

Irrigation Department officials said that 18,000 cusecs of water is being released from KRS while maintaining the maximum reservoir level of 124.80 ft. Apart from this, 4,500 cusecs of water is being released from the Kabini reservoir and about 7,000 cusecs from Iggalur dam in Maddur taluk. The water level in the Arakavathy river is also rising steadily due to heavy rains in Bengaluru.

Anticipating further increase in discharge, the Forest Department has withdrawn boating facilities at the Ranganathittu Bird Sanctuary. The bathing ghats along the Cauvery river have been barricaded and patrolling stepped up.

Copious rain in neighbouring Chamarajanagar, Mandya and Ramanagara districts has led to increased inflow at Mettur dam in Tamil Nadu. The discharge of water into the sea from the Mettur reservoir has irked farmers in the Cauvery catchment area who are demanding that the Union Government clear the Mekedatu project as it will help store surplus water, rather than letting it into the sea.

The farmers claimed that about 50 tmcft of water has gone waste and this will increase if the rain continues. Farmers’ leader Kurbur Shanthakumar stressed that there is a need for a reservoir at Mekadatu in the interest of both Karnataka and Tamil Nadu farmers as it will help store and utilise surplus water.

Meanwhile, Irrigation Department officials, led by Chief Engineer Shankergowda, inspected the Kabini right bank canal which has caved in following rains. The officials said they are monitoring the release of water into the canal that irrigates 1.10 lakh acres in Mysuru district.