Report highlights communal policing in Dakshina Kannada

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: A fact-finding report has revealed that there were at least 71 incidents of communal policing in Dakshina Kannada district till September this year, and various Hindutva organisations were involved in this without any fear of consequences or action.

‘From Communal Policing to Hate Crimes: The attack on Ambedkar’s Dream of Fraternity - A report on Dakshin Kannada January-September 2021’, a fact-finding report by the People’s Union for Civil Liberties - Karnataka, All India Lawyers Association for Justice, All India People’s Forum and Gaurilankeshnews.com, states that every incident was aimed at establishing the supremacy of the Hindu community.

The report, which was released here on Friday, recommended that such incidents can be curbed by taking effective preventive action against all those who disturb communal peace and registering FIRs in every case of hate crime or communal violence among others.