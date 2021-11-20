STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Karnataka

Report highlights communal policing in Dakshina Kannada

All India Lawyers Association for Justice, All India People’s Forum and Gaurilankeshnews.com, states that every incident was aimed at establishing the supremacy of the Hindu community.

Published: 20th November 2021 05:41 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th November 2021 05:41 AM   |  A+A-

Moral policing,Valentine's Day

Representational Image. | (File | EPS)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: A fact-finding report has revealed that there were at least 71 incidents of communal policing in Dakshina Kannada district till September this year, and various Hindutva organisations were involved in this without any fear of consequences or action.

‘From Communal Policing to Hate Crimes: The attack on Ambedkar’s Dream of Fraternity - A report on Dakshin Kannada January-September 2021’, a fact-finding report by the People’s Union for Civil Liberties - Karnataka, All India Lawyers Association for Justice, All India People’s Forum and Gaurilankeshnews.com, states that every incident was aimed at establishing the supremacy of the Hindu community.

The report, which was released here on Friday, recommended that such incidents can be curbed by taking effective preventive action against all those who disturb communal peace and registering FIRs in every case of hate crime or communal violence among others.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
communal policing Dakshina Kannada moral policing Hindutva organisations
India Matters
Jharkhand engineering graduate Vishal Prasad Gupta (Photo| Special Arrangement)
Jharkhand engineer uses algae in water to extract bio-fuel and it is cheaper than petrol
Image for representational purpose only
Gujarat: Woman Covid patient returns home after 202 days of hospitalisation
FILE | Farmers take out a tractor march as part of a protest against the new farm laws. (Photo | PTI)
Proposed tractor march to Parliament not withdrawn yet: Frmer leaders
Rescue teams shifting people to relief camps from Janardhan Reddy colony in Nellore city limits. (Photo| EPS)
Andhra Pradesh rains: Four more deaths reported, toll rises to 23

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

edexworks
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp