Amazon theft case: Kolar Police solves crime, seizes home appliances worth Rs 1,52,72,417

V Velayudham By

Express News Service

KOLAR: Kolar Police under the direct supervision of Kolar Superintendent of Police Dekka Kishore Babu cracked a crime by recovering home appliances, cosmetics worth about Rs.1,52,72,417 and arresting four persons while also seizing a canter.

Speaking to The New Indian Express D.Kishore Babu said on October 30 that, Sudhakar, Manager of Nigo Logists, Travels and Transport, from Bagepalli in Chikballapur had lodged a complaint with Kolar Rural Police.

In the complaint, he narrated that they were a business partner with Amazon and had accordingly transported home appliances, mobiles, cosmetics, and 300 other varieties totally 4027 items from Devanahalli of Bengaluru Rural to Anugondahalli of Malur in a luggage canter.

The driver of the luggage carrier, Bathral Hak, was a resident of Assam.

Sudhakar stated that the carrier was missing as the driver of the vehicle had stolen the items of Amazon, on the basis of the complaint a case had been registered in Kolar Rural Police.

Kishore Babu said to crack the crime, a team had been formed consisting of DySP VL Ramesh, Inspector Anjanappa, and few others, the team worked under his direct supervision and collected various details including GPRS (General Packet Radio Services), mobile details, and traveled to various places including North India.

Kishore Babu said the team arrested Bathral Hak (driver of the vehicle) and his associates Abdul Husain, Abhinath, all residents of Assam and Pradeep Kumar, a resident of Hoskote. On their information, the police team recovered the items valued about Rs 1,52,72,417.

Sources to the paper said the team worked on various angles by using technical methods, mobile tracking, personnel details of the accused persons to solve the crime.

The teamwork of the police headed by Superintendent of Police Kishore Babu was appreciated by Central Range Inspector General of Police M.Chandra Shekar and also announced a reward for the team.