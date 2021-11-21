STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
BSY hails decision on farm laws, but says it’s come late 

Addressing the media in Bagalkot on Saturday during the BJP’s Jan Swaraj Yatra, the Lingayat strongman hailed Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the decision.

Former CM BS Yediyurappa and other BJP leaders at the Jan Swaraj Yatra in Bagalkot on Saturday | express

By Express News Service

BAGALKOT/VIJAYAPURA: Admitting that the Union Government should have announced the repeal of the three farm laws earlier itself, BJP veteran and former chief minister BS Yediyurappa said that the decision has come a little late.

Addressing the media in Bagalkot on Saturday during the BJP’s Jan Swaraj Yatra, the Lingayat strongman hailed Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the decision. “PM Modi did not make it a prestige issue. He has done a great job which is being welcomed by all. I appeal to the Opposition to stop criticising him. The decision has been taken in the interest of farmers who were opposing the laws for the last one year,” he added.

On the December 10 Council polls, Yediyurappa expressed confidence in the BJP winning more than 15 of the 20 seats it is contesting from. “The high command has declared the list of candidates. We will be contesting in 20 of the 25 seats going to polls. We don’t have a majority in the Upper House. We need to win in at least 12 seats to secure a majority,” he added.

On the party fielding P H Pujar from Vijayapura-Bagalkot local bodies constituency, Yediyurappa said, “He is a loyal party worker. He has worked with me when I was travelling on a bicycle to strengthen the party. He has also played a key role in building the party in the region.” He reiterated that he will embark on a statewide tour after the Council polls to strengthen the party.

To a question on whether he will retire from politics, Yediyurappa said, “I have not thought about it. As of now, I have just quit as CM. I have no desire to get any post in the government. I am only focusing on strengthening the party... to win in 2023. The party top brass will take a decision on fielding me in the next elections.”
 

