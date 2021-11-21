Help woo investors to Karnataka: Bommai tells Kannadigas in US

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Saturday said Kannadigas residing in the United States are the state’s brand ambassadors and they should help the state in attracting investments.

Speaking after inaugurating Kannada Rajoytsava celebrations organised by the US- based Association of Kannada Kootas of America (AKKA), virtually from his residence in Bengaluru, the chief minister called upon the Kannadiga diaspora in the US to play a catalyst role in attracting investments through their active interaction with entrepreneurs and also showcase the opportunities in Karnataka to them.

Bommai said that the State Government is giving priority to Kannadigas in employment by taking necessary initiatives. “Though there are challenges, legal provisions are available to accord priority for Kannadigas in employment in the state. Our government will implement it,” the chief minister said.

Mini conventions in the US

IT,BT and Higher Education Minister Dr CN Ashwanth Narayan said that they will hold five mini-conventions in different cities in the US ahead of Bengaluru Tech Summit in August 2022. The Minister said Kannadigas are making a significant contribution in various sectors in the US and are working as a link between the state government and the US.