STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Karnataka

Help woo investors to Karnataka: Bommai tells Kannadigas in US

Bommai said that the State Government is giving priority to Kannadigas in employment by taking necessary initiatives.

Published: 21st November 2021 06:19 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st November 2021 06:19 AM   |  A+A-

Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai

Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Saturday said Kannadigas residing in the United States are the state’s brand ambassadors and they should help the state in attracting investments.

Speaking after inaugurating Kannada Rajoytsava celebrations organised by the US- based Association of Kannada Kootas of America (AKKA), virtually from his residence in Bengaluru,  the chief minister called upon the Kannadiga diaspora in the US to play a catalyst role in attracting investments through their active interaction with entrepreneurs and also showcase the opportunities in Karnataka to them.

Bommai said that the State Government is giving priority to Kannadigas in employment by taking necessary initiatives. “Though there are challenges, legal provisions are available to accord priority for Kannadigas in employment in the state. Our government will implement it,” the chief minister said.

Mini conventions in the US 
IT,BT and Higher Education Minister Dr CN Ashwanth Narayan said that they will hold five mini-conventions in different cities in the US ahead of Bengaluru Tech Summit in August 2022. The Minister said Kannadigas are making a significant contribution in various sectors in the US and are working as a link between the state government and the US.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Basavaraj Bommai Kannadigas USA Karnataka
India Matters
The ‘great attrition’: It’s a difficult time to be a boss
Correction: Freedom came in 2014
Kerala's finance: A mess in the making?
Sundaramurthy and Suguna inside their waterlogged house (EPS Pic I P Jawahar.)
No food, no place to sleep: Old couple in CM Stalin's Kolathur constituency marooned in woes

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

edexworks
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp