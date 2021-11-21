STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
It’s poll season — Council to community associations 

Accordingly, leaders from various sides are seen either campaigning for their own parties or for candidates from their communities, who are contesting polls for the community organisations.

Representational Image (Express Illustrations)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: After the recent bypolls to the Sindagi and Hanagal Assembly segments, political parties and leaders in the state are now gearing up for the upcoming MLC elections for 25 seats, alongside polls to various organisations, predominantly community-based ones, which are seen as potential vote banks.

The MLC polls are scheduled to be held on December 10. Meanwhile, polls to elect office-bearers for the Kannada Sahithya Parishath will be held on November 21, while the Vokkaligara Sangha and Akhila Karnataka Brahmana Mahasabha polls will be held on December 12 and 19, respectively. All three organisations have members -- who are potential voters -- in large numbers. Accordingly, leaders from various sides are seen either campaigning for their own parties or for candidates from their communities, who are contesting polls for the community organisations.

Speaking to The New Sunday Express, a senior Vokkaliga leader said that no matter which political party one belongs to, one cannot forget the community they represent. “We directly or indirectly endorse candidates who have helped us in previous polls and other local polls. This is our moment to help them back,” he said.

Not just this, if a political leader campaigns for a candidate and the latter wins, it proves that the leader holds sway over the community and can consolidate community votes. On a similar note, sources from the Akhila Karnataka Brahmana Mahasabha said that though they have fewer voters than other community-based organisations, political leaders representing their community will also campaign for their candidates. “It is a win-win situation for both -- the candidates as well as the leader,” sources said. The polls to elect the Mahasabha president will be held on December 19.

Kannada Sahithya Parishath
Date: Nov  21   

MLC elections
Date: Dec 10
Seats: 25

Vokkaligara Sangha
Date: Dec 12 

Akhila Karnataka Brahmana Mahasabha
Poll Date: Dec 19  

