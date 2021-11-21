Karnataka hits 7 crore Covid jab mark; 75% vaxxed
Karnataka hit the seven crore Covid vaccination mark on Saturday, crossing nearly 75 per cent of the 9.5 crore vaccinations targeted for the adult population in the state.
BENGALURU: Karnataka hit the seven crore Covid vaccination mark on Saturday, crossing nearly 75 per cent of the 9.5 crore vaccinations targeted for the adult population in the state. With over 4.32-crore adults having received the first dose, 90 per cent have been covered by at least one dose.
The state government is targeting to vaccinate the entire eligible adult population with at least one dose by November-end and 75 per cent of both doses by December-end. “The state has achieved another milestone of administering seven crore cumulative doses.
We are not leaving any stone unturned to ensure we vaccinate the entire adult population by the end of the year. I request people to come forward to take the second dose without any hesitation,” said Health Minister Dr K Sudhakar.
The state government is partnering with NGOs and working with ASHA workers and ensuring they knock on every door as part of their ‘Har Ghar Dastak’ campaign to make sure that they convince every eligible adult to take the second dose.
Vax hesitancy: Govt meeting local leaders
TO beat the vaccine hesitancy, mainly due to misconceptions, the state government is holding a series of meetings with local leaders, gram panchayat members, religious and influential leaders and taluk officers,
asking them to convince people to take the vaccine. Meanwhile, Karnataka reported 213 new Covid cases
and five deaths.
HIGHEST VACCINATED DISTS
B’luru Urban
Target 10,32,000
First dose 12,47,510
Second dose 8,04,011
Kodagu
Target 4,00,000
First dose 3,89,034
Second dose 2,48,684
TOTAL POPULATION TARGET 4,89,16,000 (9,78,32,000 WHEN DOUBLED FOR TWO DOSES)
ADULT 18-44 YEARS
First dose: 2,46,30,447
Second dose: 1,25,24,340
ABOVE 45
First dose: 1,73,20,127
Second dose: 1,24,39,412
Total first dose: 4,36,57,974
Total second dose: 2,64,97,318
Cumulative: 7,01,55,292
New norms
- Children aged under 5 exempted from both pre-and post-arrival Covid testing; But, if found symptomatic, shall undergo tests
- Fully-vaccinated travellers, from countries with which India has arrangements for WHO-approved vaccines, allowed to leave airport; No home quarantine
- Partially-vaccinated travellers need to submit swab sample