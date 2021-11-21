Karnataka hits 7 crore Covid jab mark; 75% vaxxed

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Karnataka hit the seven crore Covid vaccination mark on Saturday, crossing nearly 75 per cent of the 9.5 crore vaccinations targeted for the adult population in the state. With over 4.32-crore adults having received the first dose, 90 per cent have been covered by at least one dose.

The state government is targeting to vaccinate the entire eligible adult population with at least one dose by November-end and 75 per cent of both doses by December-end. “The state has achieved another milestone of administering seven crore cumulative doses.

We are not leaving any stone unturned to ensure we vaccinate the entire adult population by the end of the year. I request people to come forward to take the second dose without any hesitation,” said Health Minister Dr K Sudhakar.

The state government is partnering with NGOs and working with ASHA workers and ensuring they knock on every door as part of their ‘Har Ghar Dastak’ campaign to make sure that they convince every eligible adult to take the second dose.

Vax hesitancy: Govt meeting local leaders

TO beat the vaccine hesitancy, mainly due to misconceptions, the state government is holding a series of meetings with local leaders, gram panchayat members, religious and influential leaders and taluk officers,

asking them to convince people to take the vaccine. Meanwhile, Karnataka reported 213 new Covid cases

and five deaths.

HIGHEST VACCINATED DISTS

B’luru Urban

Target 10,32,000

First dose 12,47,510

Second dose 8,04,011

Kodagu

Target 4,00,000

First dose 3,89,034

Second dose 2,48,684

TOTAL POPULATION TARGET 4,89,16,000 (9,78,32,000 WHEN DOUBLED FOR TWO DOSES)

ADULT 18-44 YEARS

First dose: 2,46,30,447

Second dose: 1,25,24,340

ABOVE 45

First dose: 1,73,20,127

Second dose: 1,24,39,412

Total first dose: 4,36,57,974

Total second dose: 2,64,97,318

Cumulative: 7,01,55,292

New norms