STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Karnataka

Karnataka hits 7 crore Covid jab mark; 75% vaxxed

Karnataka hit the seven crore Covid vaccination mark on Saturday, crossing nearly 75 per cent of the 9.5 crore vaccinations targeted for the adult population in the state.

Published: 21st November 2021 06:28 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st November 2021 06:28 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Karnataka hit the seven crore Covid vaccination mark on Saturday, crossing nearly 75 per cent of the 9.5 crore vaccinations targeted for the adult population in the state. With over 4.32-crore adults having received the first dose, 90 per cent have been covered by at least one dose.

The state government is targeting to vaccinate the entire eligible adult population with at least one dose by November-end and 75 per cent of both doses by December-end. “The state has achieved another milestone of administering seven crore cumulative doses.

We are not leaving any stone unturned to ensure we vaccinate the entire adult population by the end of the year. I request people to come forward to take the second dose without any hesitation,” said Health Minister Dr K Sudhakar.

The state government is partnering with NGOs and working with ASHA workers and ensuring they knock on every door as part of their ‘Har Ghar Dastak’ campaign to make sure that they convince every eligible adult to take the second dose. 

Vax hesitancy: Govt meeting local leaders

TO beat the vaccine hesitancy, mainly due to misconceptions, the state government is holding a series of meetings with local leaders, gram panchayat members, religious and influential leaders and taluk officers,
asking them to convince people to take the vaccine. Meanwhile, Karnataka reported 213 new Covid cases
and five deaths.

HIGHEST VACCINATED DISTS

B’luru Urban
Target 10,32,000
First dose 12,47,510
Second dose 8,04,011

Kodagu
Target 4,00,000
First dose 3,89,034
Second dose 2,48,684

TOTAL POPULATION TARGET 4,89,16,000 (9,78,32,000 WHEN DOUBLED FOR TWO DOSES)

ADULT 18-44 YEARS
First dose: 2,46,30,447
Second dose: 1,25,24,340

ABOVE 45
First dose: 1,73,20,127
Second dose: 1,24,39,412
Total first dose: 4,36,57,974
Total second dose: 2,64,97,318
Cumulative: 7,01,55,292

New norms

  • Children aged under 5 exempted from both pre-and post-arrival Covid testing; But, if found symptomatic, shall undergo tests
  • Fully-vaccinated travellers, from countries with which India has arrangements for WHO-approved vaccines, allowed to leave airport; No home quarantine 
  • Partially-vaccinated travellers need to submit swab sample
Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Karnataka COVID 19 COVID vaccine
India Matters
The ‘great attrition’: It’s a difficult time to be a boss
Correction: Freedom came in 2014
Kerala's finance: A mess in the making?
Sundaramurthy and Suguna inside their waterlogged house (EPS Pic I P Jawahar.)
No food, no place to sleep: Old couple in CM Stalin's Kolathur constituency marooned in woes

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

edexworks
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp