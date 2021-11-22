STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Have faith in CM Bommai, says seer on Karnataka reservation

CM Bommai has promised us of taking a decision soon on reservation after the Backward Classes Commission submits its report, Kudalasangama Panchamasali Peeth seer Basava Jaya Mruthyunjaya Swami said.

Published: 22nd November 2021 06:24 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd November 2021 06:24 AM   |  A+A-

Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai

Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

BELAGAVI:  Kudalasangama Panchamasali Peeth seer Basava Jaya Mruthyunjaya Swami on Sunday expressed confidence in  Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai regarding the 2A category reservation for the community in the next three months.

Speaking to reporters here, he said, “When I visited Bengaluru as part of the Panchamsali Pratigna Panchayat, the CM had invited us to his home-office and assured us of delivering justice to the Panchamsali community. Minister CC Patil, former minister Vinay Kulakarni and former MLA Vijayanand Kashappanavar were also present.

Thus, another three months of time has been given to the government. CM Bommai has promised us of taking a decision soon after the Backward Classes Commission submits its report. This commission had decided to hold a meeting in Belagavi on December 9, 10, and 11. However, the meeting has been deferred owing to the December 10 MLC election.”

“It is our duty to respect the Election Commission and wait for a while. Now, it is the duty of the government to get the report in the next three months and announce its decision,” the seer added.

