How did HDMC secure first rank as fastest mover medium city in country

Arunkumar Huralimath By

Express News Service

HUBBALLI: Hubballi-Dharwad Municipal Corporation (HDMC) bags 1st rank as Fastest Mover Medium City in the country and also bagged 25th rank in Swachh Survekshan Survey at the national level. The previous year, the city had bagged 172 rank and now it has jumped to 25 rank.

For Swachh Survekshan assessments, the Ministry of Urban Development revises the weightage for the overall assessment and components of the Swachh Bharat Mission. Holding the Swachh Survekshan survey is to encourage citizen participation and create awareness amongst all sections of society about making towns and cities a better place to live in. In the survey more than 4,200 urban local bodies (ULBs) from all states and union territories.

Last year with 2,708.24 points, the Hubballi-Dharwad stood at 172 rank and now with 4194.76 points, the twin cities secured 25th rank. Considering huge changes in waste management, the urban development ministry has also given 1st rank as the fastest mover medium city.

To secure top rank, the HDMC concentrated on dry and wet waste processing, capacity building of health inspectors and civic workers, linking the civic workers with central government schemes including insurance, promoting people to use Swachhata App, use of technology, people’s initiative to process waste in their houses, and other works. The ministry considers all these factors and gives points on the city.

HDMC commissioner Suresh Itnal said, after the HDMC got 172 rank last year, we have concentrated on waste processing units, using technology, convincing people and organisations to process waste at their houses, to harvest rainwater in their campus, converting wet waste into biogas and many other things. These helped the twin cities to get good rankings.

“There is a need for improvement in handling waste and concentrating on cleanliness which will be taking up in coming days. We got three stars in cleanliness and we are aiming to concentrate more on cleanliness and to get more stars. People also should cooperate with the corporation to keep the city clean and not to throw garbage beside the roads and open sites,” he said.

The rankings will help the city to get investors as they look for the Swachh Sarvekshan ranking index and the ease of living index of a city before investing. With these twin cities, people can expect more investment here in the coming days.