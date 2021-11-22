Karnataka CM Bommai tours Chikkaballapura, speaks to farmers, public

V Velayudham By

Express News Service

CHIKKABALLAPUR: Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai, Health Minister K Sudhakar and Revenue Minister R Ashoka inspected various parts of Chikkaballapur for first-hand information about rain havoc. Bommai spoke to farmers and the public, and assured them that all issues would be taken up.

Following heavy crop loss and damage to houses in Chikkaballapur district, Bommai visited Kandavara Lake. Sudhakar explained that following heavy rain, the lake had overflowed, and resulted in waterlogging on the Bengaluru-Ballari Road. Water had also flowed into houses.

The minister appealed for allotment of sufficient funds to build a rajukaluve between Kandavara Lake and Amani Gopalakrishna Lake, and Bommai instructed officials to submit a detailed project report. The chief minister, who visited Sidlaghatta Anemadugu lake, said farmers had shown him damaged crops and demanded compensation, for which the chief minister instructed agriculture and horticulture deputy directors to submit a report over loss of crops.

Chikkaballapur Deputy Commissioner R Latha brought to the notice of the deputy commissioner that 24 houses were damaged fully and 1,078 houses were damaged partially, and also brought crop loss and problems faced by farmers and public, and measures taken by the administration during heavy rain. Bommai also said that Rs 5 lakh compensation will be granted to people whose houses were completely damaged, and Rs 10,000 for houses damaged by water-logging.