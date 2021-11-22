STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
United front in Congress, leaders slam BJP’s Jan Swaraj Yatra  

Addressing a gathering ahead of Karnataka MLC polls, Siddaramaiah criticised the BJP’s Jan Swaraj Yatra at a time when the people of the state are in distress due to crop loss caused by heavy rains.

Congress women’s wing members protest against skyrocketing cooking gas price in Tumakuru. (Photo | Express)

By Express News Service

TUMAKURU: Ahead of the December 10 elections to the Karnataka Legislative Council for 25 seats, the Congress put up a united front at a party rally in Tumakuru on Sunday. Congress Legislature Party leader Siddaramaiah, KPCC president DK Shivakumar, former deputy CM Dr G Parameshwara and other party leaders took part in the rally.

Addressing the gathering, Siddaramaiah criticised the BJP’s Jan Swaraj Yatra at a time when the people of the state are in distress due to crop loss caused by heavy rains. He said that there was an undeclared Emergency in the country as there is a threat to freedom of expression.

On Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s announcement of repealing the three controversial farm laws, the Badami MLA said lives of over 700 farmers could have been saved, if the decision was taken earlier. “I urge the Union Government to release Rs 25 lakh each to the families of the farmers who died while protesting against the laws,” he added.

Karnataka State Contractors Association president Kempanna had exposed the bribe in the government by writing to the governor as there was a demand of up to 40% commission for work orders, he said. Shivakumar urged the Bommai government in the state to repeal the amendments to the Land Reforms Act and APMC Act.  He urged the Centre to grant five acres each to the kin of the farmers who died during their struggle against the farm laws. Interestingly, none of the leaders, including senior leader Dr G Parameshwara, raised the issue of Bitcoin scam during the rally.

