Won’t shield guilty, says CM Bommai after ACB raids Bangalore Development Authority

The Anti-Corruption Bureau on Friday and Saturday raided the BDA office and claimed to have unearthed irregularities and corruption by officials.

Published: 22nd November 2021 06:34 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd November 2021 06:34 AM   |  A+A-

Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai

Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Sunday said that there was no question of protecting anyone involved in the alleged corruption in Bangalore Development Authority (BDA). “The State Government will not tolerate corruption in any form. There is no question of shielding anyone,” he told the media.

The Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) on Friday and Saturday raided the BDA office and claimed to have unearthed irregularities and corruption by officials. “The ACB had conducted a raid recently. We will act based on the ACB report. The truth will come out,” Bommai added. 

Bommai also acknowledged that he had received complaints from the public on corruption in the BDA. “SR Vishwanath, MLA and BDA chairman, had also spoken to me about this. Officials of the Urban Development Department have been told to investigates. The guilty, whoever it may be, however influential they may be, will not be spared. In the interest of delivering its services to the public, the BDA needs to be cleaned up,” the CM said.

On damage to infrastructure in Bengaluru owing to untimely rains, Bommai said he has already visited low-lying areas like HSR Layout, Rajarajeshwari Nagar, Madiwala, and Koramangala. 

