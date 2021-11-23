Bommai hears grievances of farmers in Kolar

V Velayudham By

Express News Service

KOLAR: Farmers of Kolar are hopeful of getting adequate compensation for the crops they lost as Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai, during his visit to Kolar and Hoskote on Monday, heard the grievances of farmers in person.

Bommai began his visit to flood-affected areas from Hoskote where he went to a few farms in Varadapura and gathered information about rain-related damage. He visited fields growing different varieties of crops. In Kolar district, he met Appanna, who has lost his ragi crop, in Narasapur, and he spoke to Jagdeesh and Vanajamma who had grown flowers at Chowdadenahalli. He interacted with Yesodhamma, who has grown ragi and groundnut, and also visited a farm where tomato crop was damaged in Kalavamanchalli.

After Appanna narrated his ordeal, Bommai told him that appropriate compensation would be provided

and instructed officials to submit a report on the Parihara website. A flower farmer said that while he lost the crop this time because of rain, he suffered losses last season because of low prices. Bommai asked officials to get details as to how many hectares of land had been taken up for flower farming and to submit a report.

District in-charge minister Munirathna, MP S Muniswamy Deputy Commissioner Dr Selvamani, Superintendent of Police D Kishore Babu and other officials were present. Kolar and Chikkaballapur, which are known as lake districts, witnessed heavy rain after almost 20 years, destroying ragi, tomato and flowers crops.

Bommai said that he also visited a number of farms in Hoskote. He added that the preliminary report by the Kolar deputy commissioner stated that agricultural crops in 48,333 hectares, horticultural crops in 6,966 hectares, 189 km of roads across and 34 bridges were damaged. Bommai said that 80 houses have been completely damaged, while 790 houses partially. A woman in Srinivasapura was washed away. Her family will be compensated suitably, he added.

