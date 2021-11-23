STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Karnataka

Bommai hears grievances of farmers in Kolar

Bommai began his visit to flood-affected areas from Hoskote where he went to a few farms in Varadapura and gathered information about rain-related damage.

Published: 23rd November 2021 06:11 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd November 2021 06:11 AM   |  A+A-

CM Basavaraj Bommai interacts with chrysanthemum cultivators whose crop was damaged in the recent untimely rains in Kolar district on Monday | express

By V Velayudham
Express News Service

KOLAR: Farmers of Kolar are hopeful of getting adequate compensation for the crops they lost as Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai, during his visit to Kolar and Hoskote on Monday, heard the grievances of farmers in person.

Bommai began his visit to flood-affected areas from Hoskote where he went to a few farms in Varadapura and gathered information about rain-related damage. He visited fields growing different varieties of crops. In Kolar district, he met Appanna, who has lost his ragi crop, in Narasapur, and he spoke to Jagdeesh and Vanajamma who had grown flowers at Chowdadenahalli. He interacted with Yesodhamma, who has grown ragi and groundnut, and also visited a farm where tomato crop was damaged in Kalavamanchalli.

After Appanna narrated his ordeal, Bommai told him that appropriate compensation would be provided 
and instructed officials to submit a report on the Parihara website. A flower farmer said that while he lost the crop this time because of rain, he suffered losses last season because of low prices. Bommai asked officials to get details as to how many hectares of land had been taken up for flower farming and to submit a report.

District in-charge minister Munirathna, MP S Muniswamy Deputy Commissioner Dr Selvamani, Superintendent of Police D Kishore Babu and other officials were present. Kolar and Chikkaballapur, which are known as lake districts, witnessed heavy rain after almost 20 years, destroying ragi, tomato and flowers crops.

Bommai said that he also visited a number of farms in Hoskote. He added that the preliminary report by the Kolar deputy commissioner stated that agricultural crops in 48,333 hectares, horticultural crops in 6,966 hectares, 189 km of roads across and 34 bridges were damaged.  Bommai said that 80 houses have been completely damaged, while 790 houses partially. A woman in Srinivasapura was washed away. Her family will be compensated suitably, he added.
 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Kolar Basavaraj Bommai farmers
India Matters
The building has become a major draw for low budget tourists who cannot afford travelling to Agra (Photo | Special arrangement)
Madhya Pradesh man builds Taj Mahal-like home for wife. See pics
Image used for representational purpose. (Photo | Vinod Kumar T, EPS)
'Hybrid' immunity, vaccination behind low Covid cases, big third wave unlikely: Experts
Covid pills promising but their utility yet uncertain
A kitchen garden at a govt school (Photo | Express)
Amid soaring veggie prices, kitchen gardens offer boost to mid-day meals in TN govt schools

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

edexworks
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp