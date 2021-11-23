STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Karnataka

Economy improving, so will GST collection: Bommai

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Monday expressed optimism about GST collection, and said there are clear signs that the economy is improving.

Published: 23rd November 2021 06:11 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd November 2021 06:11 AM   |  A+A-

Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai

Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai (Photo | EPS)

By Bansy Kalappa
Express News Service

BENGALURU: Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Monday expressed optimism about GST collection, and said there are clear signs that the economy is improving.  “GST collection is now about Rs 1,30,000 crore. Last month, the amount collected was encouraging, and this time too, the government expects good collection. There is a clear direction on the development of the economy. Even in the state, the economic situation is improving, and several measures are being taken to improve compliance.” 

Bommai said the state’s share in GST collection was coming in every three months. At Rs 8,259 crore, GST collection for October is encouraging and is expected to go up, compared to the rest of the country, he said. Bommai is making this statement in spite of Rs 2,000 crore revenue loss due to drop in taxes and levies on petrol and diesel.  Asked about the drop in fuel revenues, Commercial Tax Commissioner Shikha C said, “We don’t have concrete data so early, at least a month should pass. But GST collection is gradually going up,” Shikha said. It may be recalled that fuel prices were cut in the first week of  November. 

BT Manohar, State GST Committee, FKCCI, said, “The end of lockdown and other Covid restrictions have had a positive impact, and increased collection. There was a hike in demand from the public due to the festival season -- Ganesha, Dasara and Deepavali -- which helped stimulate buying. There is also greater industrial production, and curtailing of tax evasion by e-invoicing and other proactive measures. The government is allowing filing of returns without late fee.’’

Experts said GST collection is expected to go up gradually in the coming few months and stabilise. One expert said the amnesty scheme had also helped in higher GST collection. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Basavaraj Bommai GST
India Matters
The building has become a major draw for low budget tourists who cannot afford travelling to Agra (Photo | Special arrangement)
Madhya Pradesh man builds Taj Mahal-like home for wife. See pics
Image used for representational purpose. (Photo | Vinod Kumar T, EPS)
'Hybrid' immunity, vaccination behind low Covid cases, big third wave unlikely: Experts
Covid pills promising but their utility yet uncertain
A kitchen garden at a govt school (Photo | Express)
Amid soaring veggie prices, kitchen gardens offer boost to mid-day meals in TN govt schools

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

edexworks
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp