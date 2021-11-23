STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Karnataka

IAF VR Chaudhari chief to attend Aerospace Medicine meet

In the backdrop of the Covid-19 pandemic, the conference ‘Aerospace Medicine: Atmosphere and Beyond’, will be in hybrid mode.

Published: 23rd November 2021 05:55 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd November 2021 05:55 AM   |  A+A-

Air Chief Marshal VR Chaudhari.

IAF Chief Marshal VR Chaudhari.

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The diamond jubilee conference of the Indian Society of Aerospace Medicine will be held at the Institute of Aerospace Medicine here from November 25 to 27. Air Chief Marshal VR Chaudhari, Chief of Air Staff, will inaugurate the conference.

In the backdrop of the Covid-19 pandemic, the conference ‘Aerospace Medicine: Atmosphere and Beyond’, will be in hybrid mode. Around 200 participants are expected to attend online from various parts of the country and about 75 delegates from various institutes will physically attend the conference.

Professionals from the field of aerospace medicine, military and civil, aircrew, civil aviation industry and DRDO will attend the conference. The Subroto Mukerjee Memorial Oration will be delivered by Dr Quay C Synder, president, Aviation Medicine Advisory Service, on the topic -- Pilot Physician’s Evolution to HIMS. Steve Roberts of Martin Baker Aircrafts Co Ltd will deliver the Air Vice Marshal MM Srinagesh Memorial Oration on ‘Evolution of Escape Systems: A Safety Perspective’. 

Dr Pratima Murthy, professor and head, Department of Psychiatry, National Institute of Mental Health and Neuro Sciences (NIMHANS), and Dr AK Ghosh, Scientist ‘H’, Project Director, Advanced Medium Combat Aircraft, Aeronautical Development Agency (ADA), Bengaluru, will deliver the guest lectures. They will also discuss social media effects on safe flying and aeromedical issues related to 5th generation fighter aircraft, the release stated. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
VR Chaudhari Aerospace Medicine
India Matters
The building has become a major draw for low budget tourists who cannot afford travelling to Agra (Photo | Special arrangement)
Madhya Pradesh man builds Taj Mahal-like home for wife. See pics
Image used for representational purpose. (Photo | Vinod Kumar T, EPS)
'Hybrid' immunity, vaccination behind low Covid cases, big third wave unlikely: Experts
Covid pills promising but their utility yet uncertain
A kitchen garden at a govt school (Photo | Express)
Amid soaring veggie prices, kitchen gardens offer boost to mid-day meals in TN govt schools

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

edexworks
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp