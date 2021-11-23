IAF VR Chaudhari chief to attend Aerospace Medicine meet

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The diamond jubilee conference of the Indian Society of Aerospace Medicine will be held at the Institute of Aerospace Medicine here from November 25 to 27. Air Chief Marshal VR Chaudhari, Chief of Air Staff, will inaugurate the conference.

In the backdrop of the Covid-19 pandemic, the conference ‘Aerospace Medicine: Atmosphere and Beyond’, will be in hybrid mode. Around 200 participants are expected to attend online from various parts of the country and about 75 delegates from various institutes will physically attend the conference.

Professionals from the field of aerospace medicine, military and civil, aircrew, civil aviation industry and DRDO will attend the conference. The Subroto Mukerjee Memorial Oration will be delivered by Dr Quay C Synder, president, Aviation Medicine Advisory Service, on the topic -- Pilot Physician’s Evolution to HIMS. Steve Roberts of Martin Baker Aircrafts Co Ltd will deliver the Air Vice Marshal MM Srinagesh Memorial Oration on ‘Evolution of Escape Systems: A Safety Perspective’.

Dr Pratima Murthy, professor and head, Department of Psychiatry, National Institute of Mental Health and Neuro Sciences (NIMHANS), and Dr AK Ghosh, Scientist ‘H’, Project Director, Advanced Medium Combat Aircraft, Aeronautical Development Agency (ADA), Bengaluru, will deliver the guest lectures. They will also discuss social media effects on safe flying and aeromedical issues related to 5th generation fighter aircraft, the release stated.