STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Karnataka

Karnataka rains and floods: PM Modi calls CM to take stock of situation, promises assistance

The CM had visited Kolar and Bengaluru Rural districts on Monday to get first-hand information about the damage caused to the standing crops by heavy rain and floods

Published: 23rd November 2021 02:42 PM  |   Last Updated: 23rd November 2021 02:42 PM   |  A+A-

Heavy rain overnight has left roads close to Yelahanka lake submerged in knee-deep water, in Bengaluru on Monday | shriram bn

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday took stock of the situation due to heavy rains and floods in several districts in Karnataka, including Bengaluru.

"Prime Minister Narendra Modi today called Chief Minister to take stock of the situation due to heavy rains and floods in Karnataka. Chief Minister updated the relief and rescue measures taken by the government," the CM's office tweeted.

The Prime Minister expressed his deep concern over the crop loss and loss of lives and assured to provide all the necessary cooperation and assistance, the CMO stated.

ALSO READ: Bengaluru cannot handle any more rain

On Tuesday morning, the CM visited several areas in Bengaluru that were flooded due to heavy rains and assured all assistance to the residents. He also directed officials to clear encroachments of stormwater drains that are causing flooding in many areas.

The CM had visited Kolar and Bengaluru Rural districts on Monday to get first-hand information about the damage caused to the standing crops by heavy rain and floods. Standing crops in over 5 lakh hectares has been damaged and officials have been directed to immediately start the survey to assess the damage. Directions have been given to upload the information on the government website “Parihara” so that compensation can be released without any delay.

While the Deputy Commissioners have been directed to use Rs 685 crore in their accounts for providing immediate relief to those affected by rains and floods, the government has also released Rs 500 crore for the repair of damaged roads and bridges. Schools and Anganvadi buildings too had suffered damages and their repair would be taken up through the NDRF fund.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Karnataka rains Bengaluru rains
India Matters
The building has become a major draw for low budget tourists who cannot afford travelling to Agra (Photo | Special arrangement)
Madhya Pradesh man builds Taj Mahal-like home for wife. See pics
Image used for representational purpose. (Photo | Vinod Kumar T, EPS)
'Hybrid' immunity, vaccination behind low Covid cases, big third wave unlikely: Experts
Covid pills promising but their utility yet uncertain
A kitchen garden at a govt school (Photo | Express)
Amid soaring veggie prices, kitchen gardens offer boost to mid-day meals in TN govt schools

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

edexworks
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp