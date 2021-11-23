Karnataka rains and floods: PM Modi calls CM to take stock of situation, promises assistance

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday took stock of the situation due to heavy rains and floods in several districts in Karnataka, including Bengaluru.

"Prime Minister Narendra Modi today called Chief Minister to take stock of the situation due to heavy rains and floods in Karnataka. Chief Minister updated the relief and rescue measures taken by the government," the CM's office tweeted.

The Prime Minister expressed his deep concern over the crop loss and loss of lives and assured to provide all the necessary cooperation and assistance, the CMO stated.

On Tuesday morning, the CM visited several areas in Bengaluru that were flooded due to heavy rains and assured all assistance to the residents. He also directed officials to clear encroachments of stormwater drains that are causing flooding in many areas.

The CM had visited Kolar and Bengaluru Rural districts on Monday to get first-hand information about the damage caused to the standing crops by heavy rain and floods. Standing crops in over 5 lakh hectares has been damaged and officials have been directed to immediately start the survey to assess the damage. Directions have been given to upload the information on the government website “Parihara” so that compensation can be released without any delay.

While the Deputy Commissioners have been directed to use Rs 685 crore in their accounts for providing immediate relief to those affected by rains and floods, the government has also released Rs 500 crore for the repair of damaged roads and bridges. Schools and Anganvadi buildings too had suffered damages and their repair would be taken up through the NDRF fund.