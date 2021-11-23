STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Suspense ends, Lakhan Jarkiholi to file papers as independent

A large number of the members of various local bodies also will join Lakhan’s procession which will commence at noon from the Sardar Grounds.

Lakhan Jarkiholi

By Naushad Bijapur
Express News Service

BELAGAVI: The last day of filing of nomination papers for the forthcoming elections to Belagavi local bodies constituency on Tuesday will be action-packed as all the three popular candidates — Independent Lakhan Jarkiholi, Mahantesh Kavatgimath (BJP) and Channaraj Hattiholi (Congress) — will hold three separate processions before filing their papers in Belagavi.

According to sources, Lakhan’s supporters are expected to come in hundreds of vehicles from different parts of Belagavi district as a show of support. A large number of the members of various local bodies also will join Lakhan’s procession which will commence at noon from the Sardar Grounds.

The Jarkiholi brothers are making all out efforts for Lakhan’s victory by getting all their supporters in various local bodies to unite in favour of their brother.

A large section of BJP members who identify themselves with MLAs Balachandra Jarkiholi and Ramesh Jarkiholi in the local bodies of Belagavi district are expected to rally behind Lakhan if the way both the MLA brothers of Lakhan are working out their political strategies are any indicators. Lakhan in fray may jeopardise the chances of Hattiholi, who is the brother of MLA Laxmi Hebbalkar. The Jarkiholi brothers have fielded Lakhan mainly to ensure Hattiholi’s defeat rather than winning the polls, sources said.

Several top Belagavi Congress leaders will join party candidate  Hattiholi in his rally. For the dual-member Belagavi local bodies constituency, the Congress has fielded only one candidate. Several aspirants for the party tickets who missed it will also join Hattiholi’s rally. Sitting MLC Mahantesh Kavatgimath, the BJP candidate in the fray, will also be heading to filing his nomination along with his supporters in a rally in the afternoon.
 

