Bommai tours flood-hit areas, wants encroachments on drains cleared

BENGALURU: Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Tuesday directed BBMP officials to clear encroachments on buffer zones of lakes and drains, besides widening drains and creating a drain master plan. Bommai was on a tour of flood-affected areas of North Bengaluru, Yelahanka zone, including Kendriya Vihar Apartments (KVA), Jawaharlal Nehru Centre for Advanced Scientific Research (JNCASR) and Manyata Tech Park. He drove around in an SUV and interacted with citizens to seek their opinions on what is needed for the city’s improvement.

He studied survey maps to ascertain the cause of the floods, and ordered that encroachments on rajakaluves be cleared immediately. “Notices will be issued to all buildings on storm water drains and a clearance drive will start. They will be given time for eviction,” he said.

Bommai interacted with Prof CNR Rao at JNCASR, and inspected the laboratory and library where rain water had gushed in, damaging research material. He said that all support will be given to ensure that research is not affected, and directed BBMP engineers to work with the institute’s administration to create diversion channels. Inspecting flood-hit Manyata Tech Park, Bommai directed the administration to ensure that water flow in the channel passing through the drain is not affected. An assessment of survey maps showed a problem with the retaining wall, and he directed BBMP to work with the Manyata administration.

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai meets Prof CNR Rao at the

Jawaharlal Nehru Centre for Advanced Scientific Research in

Bengaluru on Tuesday | EXPRESS

He later said the BBMP will start clearing encroachments soon. “Directions have been issued to create a master plan to widen and improve the rajakaluve from the existing 8ft to 30-33ft from Yelahanka Lake to Jakkur, to Rachenahalli, KR Puram and Dakshina Pinakini river in Tamil Nadu,” he said.

He listed out the reasons for severe flooding as unprecedented rain (138mm in two hours), encroachments, lakes being full of rainwater and narrow drains unable to carry water flow. Directions were also issued to acquire land under TDR. “Since the affected area is along the highway, I will talk to NHAI to connect the drain underground,” he said.

COMPENSATION FOR DAMAGED HOUSES

Bommai announced that compensation of Rs 10,000 will be given to those whose homes were flooded, and Rs 1 lakh for damaged houses. About 400 houses were affected in Yelahanka area, and 10km of main roads and 20km of interior roads were also damaged. While 600 homes were damaged in Byatarayanapura, 45 km of roads were damaged.

DIGGING UP ROADS

The BBMP administrator and chief commissioner held a series of meetings with officials and issued orders to Bescom and BWSSB to take permission from BBMP before digging roads. They were also directed to clear all silt and garbage from drains, and ensure there is no flooding in the upper catchment of Kalkere lake in KR Puram. He said work on potholes will start once the rain stops.