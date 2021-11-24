STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Karnataka

It’s battle of prestige for Belagavi’s two big families -- Jarkiholis, Hebbalkar

The Congress has named Channaraj Hattiholi, brother of Laxmi Hebbalkar, as its candidate while the BJP has fielded sitting MLC Mahantesh Kavatagimath.

Published: 24th November 2021 05:16 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th November 2021 05:16 AM   |  A+A-

Express News Service @ Belagavi One-time friends and now rivals, the Jarkiholis and the Laxmi Hebbalkar camp, will cross swords in the upcoming MLC election from Belagavi local bodies constituency wi

By Express News Service

BELAGAVI: One-time friends and now rivals, the Jarkiholis and the Laxmi Hebbalkar camp, will cross swords in the upcoming MLC election from Belagavi local bodies constituency with Lakhan Jarkiholi filing his nomination papers as an Independent candidate on Tuesday. The Congress has named Channaraj Hattiholi, brother of Laxmi Hebbalkar, as its candidate while the BJP has fielded sitting MLC Mahantesh Kavatagimath.

More than half of the electorate are women (4,628 out of 8,875) and the candidates will be looking to grab a major share of their votes. While there are already reports that household appliances like LPG stoves and iron boxes are already being handed out, there is talk that as the campaign picks up pace, cash and gold may also figure in the list of goodies.

Rivalry between Jarkiholis and Hebbalkar began a few years ago with the election of the Belagavi PLD Bank board of directors. Sources close to the Jarkiholis said all four brothers, irrespective of their political affiliation, have joined hands to ensure the defeat of Hebbalkar’s brother.

Speaking to TNIE, Lakhan Jarkiholi claimed that his entry into the fray as an Independent will bolster the chances of the BJP also. He said he never demanded a BJP ticket but decided to contest as an Independent long ago.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Laxmi Hebbalkar Lakhan Jarkiholi Belagavi
India Matters
For representational purposes. (File Photo)
Farm laws, cryptocurrency: Modi govt lists 26 bills for Parliament session
Mofiya Parveen Dilshad with Muhammed Suhail
Mofiya Parveen suicide: A Facebook love story culminates in tragedy
Metroman E Sreedharan. (File Photo | EPS)
Kerala's ambitious SilverLine rail project 'an idiotic decision': E Sreedharan
Then Tamil Nadu CM Edappadi K Palaniswami inaugurating Veda Nilayam as a memorial in presence of Deputy CM O Panneerselvam in Chennai. (Photo | P Jawahar, EPS)
Jaya's house to go to her legal heirs, HC quashes acquisition by AIADMK govt

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

edexworks
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp