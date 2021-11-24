Karnataka gets Rs 3.4k crore as GST instalments

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Union Government on Tuesday released two instalments of Goods and Services Tax (GST) devolution to Karnataka on Tuesday for November. The state received Rs 3,467.62 crore of the Rs 95,082 crore released to 28 states.

The largest chunk went to Uttar Pradesh, which received Rs 17,056 crore followed by Bihar with Rs 9,563 crore. Of the southern states, Andhra Pradesh received Rs 3,847 crore, Tamil Nadu Rs 3,878 crore, Telangana Rs 1,998 crore and Kerala Rs 1,830 crore.

Recently, Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman had said that the Centre will double the amount of November tax devolution by including one advance instalment to help states push their capital expenditure.