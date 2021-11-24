STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Karnataka

Karnataka gets Rs 3.4k crore as GST instalments

The Union Government on Tuesday released two instalments of Goods and Services Tax (GST) devolution to Karnataka on Tuesday for November.

Published: 24th November 2021 05:20 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th November 2021 05:20 AM   |  A+A-

GST

For representational purposes

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Union Government on Tuesday released two instalments of Goods and Services Tax (GST) devolution to Karnataka on Tuesday for November. The state received Rs 3,467.62 crore of the Rs 95,082 crore released to 28 states. 

The largest chunk went to Uttar Pradesh, which received Rs 17,056 crore followed by Bihar with Rs 9,563 crore. Of the southern states, Andhra Pradesh received Rs 3,847 crore, Tamil Nadu Rs 3,878 crore, Telangana Rs 1,998 crore and Kerala Rs 1,830 crore. 

Recently, Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman had said that the Centre will double the amount of November tax devolution by including one advance instalment to help states push their capital expenditure. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
GST Karnataka
India Matters
For representational purposes. (File Photo)
Farm laws, cryptocurrency: Modi govt lists 26 bills for Parliament session
Mofiya Parveen Dilshad with Muhammed Suhail
Mofiya Parveen suicide: A Facebook love story culminates in tragedy
Metroman E Sreedharan. (File Photo | EPS)
Kerala's ambitious SilverLine rail project 'an idiotic decision': E Sreedharan
Then Tamil Nadu CM Edappadi K Palaniswami inaugurating Veda Nilayam as a memorial in presence of Deputy CM O Panneerselvam in Chennai. (Photo | P Jawahar, EPS)
Jaya's house to go to her legal heirs, HC quashes acquisition by AIADMK govt

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

edexworks
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp