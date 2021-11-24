STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Karnataka

POCSO case: Victim hostile, but Karnataka HC not to quash rape case

Court says even if minor gave consent, it is not considered as such

Published: 24th November 2021 05:12 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th November 2021 05:12 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Declining to quash the proceedings under Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (Pocso) Act against an accused who allegedly raped a minor girl, the Karnataka High Court said that when the accused has committed an offence under Section 376 of IPC against a minor girl, even if the victim has given consent, it is not considered so.

The court said that in a case of heinous offence of rape, even if the parties have settled the dispute, it cannot be accepted and the proceedings cannot be quashed since it will have serious impact on society. 
Justice HP Sandesh at the Kalaburagi Bench of the High Court made the observation, dismissing a criminal petition filed by both the accused, Anil, and the victim questioning the proceedings before the trial court in Vijayapura. 

The victim turned hostile after an out-of-court settlement. Later, both the accused and the victim moved the high court seeking to quash the proceedings before a trial court, saying that they have married and have a child. The accused allegedly raped the minor girl in the guise of loving her. After she became pregnant, he allegedly kidnapped her and took her to Kolhapur. The victim’s father filed a complaint in 2019.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Pocso minor girl Karnataka High Court
India Matters
For representational purposes. (File Photo)
Farm laws, cryptocurrency: Modi govt lists 26 bills for Parliament session
Mofiya Parveen Dilshad with Muhammed Suhail
Mofiya Parveen suicide: A Facebook love story culminates in tragedy
Metroman E Sreedharan. (File Photo | EPS)
Kerala's ambitious SilverLine rail project 'an idiotic decision': E Sreedharan
Then Tamil Nadu CM Edappadi K Palaniswami inaugurating Veda Nilayam as a memorial in presence of Deputy CM O Panneerselvam in Chennai. (Photo | P Jawahar, EPS)
Jaya's house to go to her legal heirs, HC quashes acquisition by AIADMK govt

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

edexworks
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp