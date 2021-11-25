STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Late Kannada superstar Puneeth Rajkumar's fan dies by suicide in Hassan

Mayura, reportedly upset after the demise of Puneeth, had often expressed deep condolence for the star's death with his friends.

Published: 25th November 2021

Sandalwood actor Puneeth Rajkumar

Late Sandalwood actor Puneeth Rajkumar. (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

HASSAN: Mayura (34), fan of late actor Puneeth Rajkumar, allegedly died by suicide at his residence in Hassan on Wednesday night.

Mayura, reportedly upset after the demise of Puneeth, had often expressed deep condolence for the star's death with his friends. Mayura also told his friends that he is not interested to consume food and come out of the house recently.

It may be remembered that Mayura's Frather HR Nagaraj was the district president of Dr Rajkumar fans association. He was brutally murdered by group of miscreants over personal rivalry two decades ago.

HR Nagaraj named his son Mayura after one of the popular Kannada movie's title. HR Nagaraj's decision came after after he was impressed with Dr Raj Kumar's performance as a hero in the movie. 

(To overcome suicidal thoughts, contact Tamil Nadu Health Department’s helpline 104, Sneha’s suicide prevention helpline 044-24640050, or N Damodaran Centenary Lifeline Number for Suicide Prevention 1800-121-203040 or ‘Vidiyal’ suicide prevention helpline run by Coimbatore police 0422-2300999.)

