Pact between BJP and JDS, says Zameer

MYSURU: Former minister and Congress leader BZ Zameer Ahmed has claimed that the BJP and the JDS have struck a pact for the Legislative Council polls. “The JDS is contesting in just seven seats instead of fielding candidates for all the 25 seats. This is suspicious,” he told reporters on Wednesday.

Urging the JDS to clarify, he claimed that the party confined itself to just a few seats to help the BJP in the Council polls. “The JDS will be reduced to a single-digit party in the Assembly elections,” he said.

Dismissing rumours of a rift between him and Congress leader Siddaramaiah, Zameer said the latter was happy with supporters raising slogans in his favour at a recent party event. He also criticised Chief Minister for his tour of rain-affected areas in Bengaluru, saying it’s just a “token gesture” and it will not help Bengalureans.