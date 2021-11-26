Karnataka leprosy officer suspended for molesting employees

By Express News Service

MANGALURU: Dakshina Kannada district leprosy officer Dr Ratnakar has been kept under suspension after some women contractual employees working accused him of molesting them in the office.

Though the health and family welfare department ordered his suspension on November 8, the issue came to light only on Friday after some videos and pictures of the officer molesting the women staff went viral on social media.

In the videos and pictures, Dr Ratnakar is seen molesting at least five employees in front of other staffers. Some of the staff members, who had recorded the incidents in their cell phones, leaked the visuals. The videos were recorded in January and February this year.

The district health officer (DHO) Dr Ashok Kumar said 3-4 contractual employees working in the district leprosy office had complained to Deputy Commissioner KV Rajendra accusing Dr Ratnakar of sexually harassing them. Based on that, the DC had ordered an enquiry headed by taluk family welfare officer Dr Deepa Prabhu. The enquiry report was submitted to the DC. The Dc had then forwarded the report to the government following which Dr Ratnakar was suspended.