Anti-CAA activists being arm-twisted?

One of the activists, who had played an important role in organising the protests against CAA, confirmed that a few of them had received the message, but refused to give out names.

Published: 27th November 2021 05:53 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th November 2021 05:53 AM   |  A+A-

Anti-CAA

Anti-CAA protests (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Amidst discussions on intensifying the protests against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act in the backdrop of the Centre repealing the farm laws following intense protests by farmers, it has been alleged that authorities are sending “notices/chargesheets” to prominent activists in the state who took part in the protests last year against the controversial Bill.

While the authenticity of the notices could not be independently verified by this newspaper, the message is said to be “intimidating” in nature and it is alleged that, if the message is genuine, authorities are resorting to arm-twisting tactics.

One of the activists, who had played an important role in organising the protests against CAA, confirmed that a few of them had received the message, but refused to give out names. A woman activist, Vasavi AR, however, confirmed that she had received the message, but refused to divulge its contents.

“I am not sure whether it is authentic. I am in talks with my lawyers to decide the further course of action on the same,” she said, adding that she can comment only after she ascertains the genuineness of the message she had received.

When The New Indian Express contacted noted historian Ramachandra Guha, he denied having received any such message. Meanwhile, the city police have denied any knowledge about the “chargesheets” being issued via WhatsApp to the anti-CAA protesters in Bengaluru.

