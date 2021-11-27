Contractors’ association seeks independent investigation

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: A day after CM Basavaraj Bommai said that the State Government will look into allegations in tender process, the Karnataka State Contractors’ Association said the truth will come out if an independent inquiry is conducted in a time-bound manner.

“The truth will certainly come out if they (government) conduct an independent probe. We will also provide information,” Association president D Kempanna said.

The government has directed the heads of the departments concerned to scrutinise tenders and take action if there are any irregularities. On Thursday, Bommai also stated that two committees, headed by retired judges, will also look into tender estimates and conditions.

Kempanna said they had raised several issues related to alleged corruption in awarding contracts in their letter to the PM. The association had also expressed concern over contractors from a neighbouring state being encouraged.