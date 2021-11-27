STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Karnataka

Contractors’ association seeks independent investigation

The government has directed the heads of the departments concerned to scrutinise tenders and take action if there are any irregularities.

Published: 27th November 2021 06:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th November 2021 06:00 AM   |  A+A-

Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai

Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: A day after CM Basavaraj Bommai said that the State Government will look into allegations in tender process, the Karnataka State Contractors’ Association said the truth will come out if an independent inquiry is conducted in a time-bound manner.

“The truth will certainly come out if they (government) conduct an independent probe. We will also provide information,” Association president D Kempanna said. 

The government has directed the heads of the departments concerned to scrutinise tenders and take action if there are any irregularities. On Thursday, Bommai also stated that two committees, headed by retired judges, will also look into tender estimates and conditions.

Kempanna said they had raised several issues related to alleged corruption in awarding contracts in their letter to  the PM. The association had also expressed concern over contractors from a neighbouring state being encouraged.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Basavaraj Bommai
India Matters
People line up to get on an overseas flight at OR Tambo International Airport in Johannesburg, South Africa. (Photo | AP)
'Suspicious variant': World races to contain new Covid-19 threat, the 'Omicron'
People lineup to get on the Air France flight to Paris at OR Tambo's airport in Johannesburg, South Africa', Friday Nov. 26, 2021. (Photo | AP)
EXPLAINER | Is new Covid variant 'Omicron' more lethal than Delta? Here's all you need to know
India's captain Virat Kohli gestures as he walks back after the toss on the first day of third Test cricket match between England and India, at Headingley cricket ground in Leeds. (File Photo | AP)
Team India's tour of South Africa hangs in balance as new Covid variant causes concern
Kollywood actor 'Thalapathy' Vijay
Actor Vijay may be taking yet another step on road to politics

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

edexworks
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp