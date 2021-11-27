STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Dharwad Industrial Area to be developed under BMIC

The existing railway station at Dharwad is located at a distance of 25 km from the site and the proposed Dharwad-Belagavi rail line is adjacent to the site.

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Union Government has approved the inclusion of development of Dharwad Industrial Area under the Bengaluru-Mumbai Industrial Corridor (BMIC). Dharwad in Karnataka and Satara in Maharashtra have been identified as the priority nodes under the project. 

The Centre has approved 11 industrial corridors consisting of 32 projects to be developed in four phases. Spread over 6,000 acres, the Dharwad Industrial Area is well connected by road (NH 48 and 67) which connects it to  Mumbai, Bengaluru and Goa.

Hubbali airport is at a distance of 30 km while the nearest sea ports are at Karwar (170 km) and Goa (180 km).

“The proposed industrial development at Dharwad will augment the existing industrial development and create an investment destination for various categories of industries,” stated a press release.    

