Karnataka: 91 remain in fray for Legislative Council polls

The last day for withdrawal of nominations was Friday. Scrutiny of nominations was held on Wednesday. In all, 121 candidates had filed their nomination papers.

Published: 27th November 2021 05:59 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th November 2021 05:59 AM

Representational Image (Express Illustrations)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: As many as 91 candidates, including 20 each from the national parties BJP and Congress, and six from the JDS remain in fray for the December 10 biennial polls for 25 seats in the Legislative Council from 20 local body constituencies. The last day for withdrawal of nominations was Friday. Scrutiny of nominations was held on Wednesday. In all, 121 candidates had filed their nomination papers.

On Friday, as many as 20 candidates, including H U Ishaq of the JDS from the Kodagu seat, withdrew their nominations. Lakhan Jarkiholi, younger brother of BJP leaders Ramesh and Balachandra, chose to remain in the fray as an Independent from Belagavi dual member seat where the BJP has fielded Mahantesh Kavatagimath as its official candidate. While there is speculation about whose votes he may cut into, Ramesh has maintained that his aim is to defeat Congress MLA Laxmi Hebbalkar’s brother Channaraj Hattiholi.

In three of the dual member seats, the Congress and the BJP have played it safe by fielding single candidates. So, three each from both parties may get elected easily with no rebellion, no other strong contenders or JDS candidates in the fray.

In Dakshina Kannada, Social Welfare Minister Kota Srinivas Pujary and Congress’ Manjunath Bhandari stand a chance to win as there are only three in the fray, including Ismail Shafi K of the SDPI. Similarly, in Dharwad, Pradeep Shettar, younger brother of former BJP chief minister Jagadish Shettar, and KPCC working president Saleem Ahmed of Congress may win. However, there are 10 candidates in the fray including, Alawar Shivakumar and Phakkiraddi Attigeri of the Janata Party.

The Vijayapura-Bagalakote dual member seat has Prahlada Hanumanthappa Pujary of the BJP and Congress’ Sunilgouda Basanagouda Patil, younger brother of former minister M B Patil, in the fray. As many as eight candidates, including six independents, are in the fray.

