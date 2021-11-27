Karnataka HC not to interfere in change of land use

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Karnataka High Court ruled that grant of conversion from agriculture to non-agricultural purposes by a deputy commissioner under the Land Reforms Act will not mean that change of land use under Section 14A of the Karnataka Town and Country Planning (KTCP) Act, 1961 is granted, deemed to be granted or automatically granted if the land still vests with the Planning Authority and comes within the Master Plan.

Justice M Nagaprasanna passed the order, declining to interfere with the communication issued by the Mandya Urban Development Authority (MUDA) to the Karnataka Rajya Mandavya Gruha Nirmana Sahakara Sangha.

In the communication dated September 13, 2019, MUDA had turned down the application of the petitioner for approval of the layout plan on the score that the land where the layout is sought to be formed will have to undergo a change of land use and directed the petitioner to seek change of land use under Section 14A of the KTCP Act.

After hearing both parties, the court said the stand of MUDA is that the portion of the land, which the petitioner is seeking to form a layout is agriculture and is part of the Master Plan, comes within the Planning Area as notified by MUDA. “Unless change of land use is granted under Section 14A of the KTCP Act, the approval for layout cannot be granted”, the court said, noting that it is clear that MUDA cannot be faulted for issuing the communication.