Law of the land based on humanitarian values: Bommai

DAVANAGERE: Terming the Indian Constitution the “best in the world”, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Friday said the laws framed, freedom, rights and duties provided by the Constitution to its citizens are better than what the British had.

Addressing the public after inaugurating the ‘Constitution Day’ programme by reading the preamble, he said the chairman of the Constitution Drafting Committee Dr BR Ambedkar wrote the Constitution after thorough observation of life. “The Constitution stands on the strong pillar of humanity which has united everyone. Humanitarian values are important for the development of any country,” he said.

Bommai also said the Constitution has brought socio-economic justice, freedom of speech, tolerance among individuals and covered all aspects of life. “Democracy in our country is successful because of the sacrifice and conscientiousness of our people. It is also a base for uniting all people amid our diverse culture,” he said.

“In some countries, there is no provision for bringing amendments to the Constitution, but in our country, the Constitution is amended time and again as per need. All countries can become strong if people fulfil their duties.”

He went on to praise Ambedkar as a “great humanitarian personality” who was influenced by Buddha and Basavanna, and in-depth studies of various texts. “It is apt to call Ambedkar the ‘father of modern India’,” he said.

Taking oath

Bommai read the oath as part of the ‘Constitution Day’, programme. The oath was taken by district in-charge minister Byrathi Basavaraj, MP GM Siddeshwara, CM’s political secretary MP Renukacharya, Jagalur MLA SV Ramachandra, Davangere Mayor ST Veeresh, DHUDA chairman Devaramane Shivakumar and others.

