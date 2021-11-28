STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Bommai to bring out his book of short stories

Bommai said he had great respect for his late mother and added that ‘Avva’ will be a tribute to mothers.

Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai

Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Saturday said that he will bring out an anthology of Kannada short stories penned by him, titled ‘Avva’ (mother). He made the announcement after releasing 66 Kannada books of noted Kannada writers to mark the 66th Karnataka Rajyotsava.

He will be one among the few Chief Mininsters of Karnataka who is into writing. Gangamma Somappa Bommai, his mother and wife of former Chief Minister S R Bommai, passed away in 2002.  Former Chief Minister and senior Congress leader M Veerappa Moily, who is also a well-known writer, has written many books including ‘Thembare’, ‘Kotta’, ‘Suligali’, ‘Sagaradeepa’, ‘Parijaatha’ and ‘Milana’ among others. The ‘Sri Ramayana Mahanveshanam’ is a collection of poems published in five volumes. In fact, Moily is also a receipent of the Sahitya Akademi award.

