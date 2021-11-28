STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Karnataka

Infusing life into leaf

Thirty-six-year-old Mahesh Marne uses freshly-fallen leaves as a canvas to create portraits of famous 
personalities and monuments

Published: 28th November 2021 06:29 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th November 2021 06:29 AM   |  A+A-

An intricate display of Mahesh Marne’s art seen in these two leaves depicting Lord Krishna (top) and an Independence Day message

By Prakash Samaga
Express News Service

UDUPI: For you and me, a fallen leaf is a waste to be thrown away or converted into manure. But for this 36-year-old Udupi man, it is a blank canvas that takes a form of its own under his deftly handled scalpel. As Mahesh Marne dives into his creative sphere, images of Lord Krishna, cricketer Sachin Tendulkar and the map of India with a message wishing 75th year of Independence emerge. Though moving swiftly, he ensures that the delicate veins of the Peepal leaf are not cut as they are key to his artwork.

Mahesh has studied only till SSLC, but that has not stopped him from excelling in his unique art form. He has been an artist since his primary days at US Nayak High School, Patla, Udupi district. Mahesh’s drawing teacher Sadananda Panchanabettu noticed his talent and motivated him to pursue it further.

Intense training of 18 months at CE Kamath Institute for Artisans in Miyar, Karkala taluk, on stone and wood was the perfect foundation he needed. At Swaroopa Adhyayana Kendra, Mangaluru, he worked as an artist for 10 years where he learnt the nuances and sharpened his skills. He has worked on tableaus with themes representing coastal Karnataka that have taken part in the famous Mysuru Dasara five times. He has also designed the stage for various cultural and religious functions.

As Mahesh excelled in creating tiny sculptures on stone, wood, foam sheet, vegetables, chalkpiece and soaps, it was the Covid pandemic-induced lockdown that motivated him to pick up a fallen leaf and infuse life into it. “I knew that a lot of patience was required to carve images on a leaf as I cannot erase what is already done. A lot of imagination and perfection is required. But by God’s grace, I have managed to impress many,” says Mahesh with humility. “I use a leaf that has freshly fallen from a tree as it makes my job a little easy. I first soak the leaf in water and then start carving,” he explains.

Gopadkar, Director, Swaroopa Adhyayana Kendra, Mangaluru, said Mahesh groomed himself as a stone and wood artist. At the Kendra, he excelled in designing the stage, reflecting his ability to maintain patience and apply skills on any given medium of art. “He is always calm and it reflects in his art. I am mesmerised by his speed,” he adds.

He has drawn portraits of over 100 couples. Mahesh has many records to his credit. He received the ‘Exclusive World Records’ certificate in March this year for making the ‘fastest portrait on leaf’’ of Sachin Tendulkar in seven minutes. In 2015, Mahesh created an idol of Lord Ganesha with 3,500 ice-cream sticks and 750 matchsticks and entered the ‘India Book of Records’. As he does not want the art to stop with him, he has been training children by holding to train them in leaf art.

The journey so far...

1.  Mahesh started as a stone and wood artist

2.  The pandemic-induced lockdown motivated him to establish himself as a leaf artist

3.  He received the ‘Exclusive World Records’ certificate in March this year for creating the ‘fastest portrait on leaf’ of cricketer Sachin Tendulkar in seven minutes

4. Mahesh organises camps and trains children in this unique art form

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
Shankkar Aiyar
Covid variant Omicron shakes up smug world
Personnel from Fire and Rescue Services Department on duty at Mudichur in Tambaram on Saturday | Ashwin Prasath
Gulp it down: Chennai rainfall among highest in last 200 years!
Meet Krishnaprasad, Covid data warrior from Kerala
People lineup to get on the Air France flight to Paris at OR Tambo's airport in Johannesburg, South Africa', Friday Nov. 26, 2021. (Photo | AP)
EXPLAINER | Is new Covid variant 'Omicron' more lethal than Delta? Here's all you need to know

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

edexworks
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp