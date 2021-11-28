Karnataka: Five more Covid cases added to Spurthy college cluster

By Express News Service

From the earlier 12 COVID-19 cases reported from the Spurthy College of Nursing cluster in Marasur, Anekal, the number has now risen to 17, with five more cases being added.

The 5 new patients are asymptomatic and have also been isolated at the same COVID-19 Care Centre in Jigani.

Meanwhile, the state added 315 new cases on Sunday, which took the state tally to 2995600. There were two deaths which took the state toll to 38198. Active cases rose from 6754 to 6831 in Karnataka and from 5279 to 5287 in Bengaluru