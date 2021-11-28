STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Karnataka

Karnataka: Five more Covid cases added to Spurthy college cluster

The 5 new patients are asymptomatic and have also been isolated at the same COVID-19 Care Centre in Jigani.

Published: 28th November 2021 09:59 PM  |   Last Updated: 28th November 2021 09:59 PM   |  A+A-

covid testing

Image used for representational purpose only.

By Express News Service

From the earlier 12 COVID-19 cases reported from the Spurthy College of Nursing cluster in Marasur, Anekal, the number has now risen to 17, with five more cases being added.

The 5 new patients are asymptomatic and have also been isolated at the same COVID-19 Care Centre in Jigani.

Meanwhile, the state added 315 new cases on Sunday, which took the state tally to 2995600. There were two deaths which took the state toll to 38198. Active cases rose from 6754 to 6831 in Karnataka and from 5279 to 5287 in Bengaluru

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Spurthy college cluster Covid cluster Karnataka
India Matters
Shankkar Aiyar
Covid variant Omicron shakes up smug world
Personnel from Fire and Rescue Services Department on duty at Mudichur in Tambaram on Saturday | Ashwin Prasath
Gulp it down: Chennai rainfall among highest in last 200 years!
Meet Krishnaprasad, Covid data warrior from Kerala
People lineup to get on the Air France flight to Paris at OR Tambo's airport in Johannesburg, South Africa', Friday Nov. 26, 2021. (Photo | AP)
EXPLAINER | Is new Covid variant 'Omicron' more lethal than Delta? Here's all you need to know

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

edexworks
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp