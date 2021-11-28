Karnataka: Stricter rules in Ballari and Andhra border as precaution amid rising Covid cases 

Kiran Balannanavar By

Express News Service

BALLARI: The district administration of Ballari is all set to tackle the threat of increasing cases of Covid-19. While the state government has made it mandatory to reestablish the checkpoints on the borders of Maharashtra and Kerala, the border districts such as Ballari the DC will be taking the measures including checking at the border point.

The recent outbreak of Covid cases in Dharwad has its own effect which can be seen in Ballari as well. The administration is discouraging large gatherings and functions to ensure no rise in cases.

Recently Chief Minister B S Bommai had held meetings with DCs of districts and had asked the border district to take steps to ensure all the Covid guidelines are followed. As a precautionary measure, the district administration is mulling establishing check posts on the Andhra Pradesh border. During the first and second lockdowns, the borders were sealed, and only with valid papers, passes one could enter Karnataka.

District Health Officer Dr. Janardhana HL said that besides increasing the vigil on border check posts, the administration must ensure social distancing and wearing of masks are strictly followed. "The administration has all the powers to fine those who are violating the laws. Surprise checks to the function halls can also be taken up to ensure people who are part of a larger crowd are following the rules," he said.

"Since the second wave of Covid, we have not closed any of the Covid treatment wards. The district has reported so far 97,000 positive cases and 1,686 deaths. Currently, 108 cases are active in Ballari and Vijayanagara districts," he added.