Kolar Congress chief joins BJP

Express News Service

KOLAR: In a major jolt to the Congress in Kolar, several leaders of the party, including Kolar District Congress Committee president K Chandra Reddy, former vice-president of State Food and Civil Supplies and AICC member N Srinivas, joined the BJP in the presence of Chief Minister Basvaraj Bommai and ministers Dr K Sudhakar and Munirathna, on Saturday.

Chandra Reddy, a close confident of former Union Minister and Congress leader KH Muniyappa, was in the race for a MLC ticket from Kolar. However, the Congress declared former MSIL chairman Anil Kumar as its candidate much to the disappointment of Chandra Reddy. According to sources, Chandra Reddy also did not answer phone calls made by several state Congress leaders.

Chandra Reddy in the past was the president of Bangarpet Town Municipal Council. Meanwhile, a few senior BJP leaders reportedly met him and Srinivas convinced him to join the BJP, sources added.

Sources aware of the development told The New Sunday Express that Muniratna, who is Kolar district in-charge minister, also had shown interest in inducting Chandra Reddy and Srinivas into the BJP as they are considered strong leaders in the district with a mass appeal. Srinivas started his career from National Students’ Union of India and later became its state president. He unsuccessfully contested on a Congress ticket from KGF in the 2013 Assembly polls.

