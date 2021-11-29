STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Assam takes lessons for NEP implementation from Karnataka

Higher Education Minister of Karnataka Dr.C.N Ashwath Narayana meets Assam’s Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma.

Published: 29th November 2021

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma. (Photo | PTI)

By Pearl Maria D’Souza
Express News Service

BENGALURU: Having rolled out the National Education Policy 2020 in higher education institutes in the academic year 2020-21, Karnataka became the first state in the country to have introduced the policy.

On Monday, a team of officials from the higher education and Information Technology, Biotechnology department visited Guwhati, for a meeting with Assam’s Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma.

Among those present were Prashanth Prakash, Chairperson, State Vision Group for Startups, Pradeep P, Commissioner, Dept of Collegiate and Technical Education and, Meena Nagaraj C.N., Director, Dept of Electronics, IT/BT.

As per the office of Dr.C.N.Ashwath Narayana, Minister for Higher Education, IT/BT and S&T, GoK who was on an official visit to Guwhati, the minister met Sarma on Monday late evening and apprised him about National Educational Policy (NEP-2020) implementation in Karnataka and a video presentation was also made.

During the question-answer session that ensued at the meeting between the two ministers, Sarma is said to have asked several questions, and Narayana highlighted the doubts that emerged, questions that cropped up, during the initial stages of implementation of NEP, and ways in which they were resolved.

Also, the features of NEP were discussed such as core subjects, open electives, multi-entry multi-exit option, aligning curriculum with the national skill qualification framework, official online courses, among others.

Additional Initiatives explained were Unified University and College Management System (UUCMS), upgrading ordinary classrooms into smart classrooms, distribution of tablet PCs to students at free of cost to facilitate digital teaching-learning, learning management system (LMS), the importance given to assessment to complete the teaching-learning loop.

The internationalization of higher education in the state and how it facilitates students to obtain twin diplomas simultaneously was also briefed.

With 1.5 lakh Assamese residing in Bengaluru alone, Narayana said, the city becoming a home away from home for those youth who take Karnataka as an education and employment destination. While also welcoming the students to “benefit from the robust higher education system of the state (Karanataka).”

Narayana also offered Karnataka’s Agrotech startups capabilities to introduce technology in the Agriculture sector in Assam.

TAGS
National Education Policy NEP 2020 Assam Karnataka
