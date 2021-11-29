STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
COVID effect: Karnataka government tells educational institutions to postpone all events

The State Government has directed that all social and cultural events at educational institutions should be postponed for the next two months. 

Published: 29th November 2021 10:02 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th November 2021 10:02 AM   |  A+A-

teachers, classrooms, school, students

Image for representation (File Photo | Manu R Mavelil, EPS)

By Express News Service

Conferences, seminars and academic programmes at the institutions may be postponed or held in a hybrid mode with minimal physical attendance, with more participants attending through the virtual mode. Heads of educational institutions have also been directed to ensure that all students aged above 18 years and staff are vaccinated on priority. 

"Heads of educational institutions should take utmost care that COVID-appropriate behaviour is adhered to on campus, especially during the conduct of events. All students in medical, paramedical and other educational institutions should be screened daily for symptoms. Those symptomatic should be tested and treated," the advisory read.

