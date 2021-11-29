Karnataka BJP tries hard to retain majority in Upper House ahead of elections

Devaraj B Hirehalli By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: The ruling BJP, with its strategy of contesting from selective constituencies in the Legislative Council polls, aims to retain the majority in the Upper House. Party sources indicated that allowing Lakhan Jarkiholi, younger brother of Ramesh and Balachandra, to contest as an independent from the Belagavi dual-seat constituency too is part of a larger strategy. The party is certain of its official candidate Mahantesh Kavatagimath's victory, and if Lakhan wins, it will be a bonus, the sources said.

BJP on Saturday managed to get Kolar District Congress Committee president Chandra Reddy on its side. On Sunday, former minister Varthur Prakash met Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai, giving a boost to the chances of party candidate Dr KN Venugopal.

Former chief minister BS Yediyurappa and his son BY Vijayendra too have drawn up a plan to ensure the victory of their loyalists in a few select seats, including Mandya and Mysuru-Chamarajanagar. Former chief minister Jagadish Shettar's brother Pradeep Shettar from Dharwad is said to be placed in a favourable position.

Congress is working hard to retain its 14 seats from among the 25 that are going to the polls. JDS is keen to keep its four seats, while BJP which has six seats wants to increase its tally. The 75-member Upper House has 32 MLCs from BJP, 29 from Congress, 13 from JDS and one independent. "We will win two-thirds of the 20 seats we are contesting and we will retain the majority in Council," Bommai said.

Under normal circumstances, the ruling party has an advantage in any election. “This is because funding is not a problem and it plays a crucial role. While BJP has been focusing on the merit of its candidates, Congress and JDS have given tickets to relatives or close associates of their leaders,” remarked a leader.

Sources indicated many contestants in this election, who are money bags, are spending higher volumes of cash which is a matter of concern for those who are campaigning with only the identity of their parties and the good work done.