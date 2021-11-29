Murugesh Nirani will become CM soon: Karnataka Rural Development minister KS Eshwarappa

By Express News Service

BILAGI/BENGALURU: Rural Development and Pachayat Raj Minister KS Eshwarappa on Sunday said that Large and Medium Industries Minister Murugesh Nirani will soon become a chief minister.

Eshwarappa's "prediction" at Bilagi, Nirani's Assembly constituency, was received by a thunderous applause. Addressing a meeting of BJP functionaries organised by the BJP's backward classes wing from Bagalkot and Vijayapura, he said, "But I don't know when it will happen. Nirani has the capacity to become the Chief Minister and he can strive for the welfare of backward communities, poor, downtrodden and all other sections."

Ironically, Eshwarappa is among senior leaders of the BJP in the state whose name was said to be considered for the post after BS Yediyurappa decided to resign in July.

Seeking to allay any misconceptions, Eshwarappa, in a lighter vein, said that Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai will not be removed. Nirani will become a chief minister when he gets a chance. he added Eshwarappa asked Nirani, who was on the dais, whether he would render justice to backward communities. For this, Nirani stood up and smiled with thumbs up.